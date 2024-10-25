header image

October 25
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
State Awards Safety, Infrastructure Funding to SCV Schools
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
Schiavo_College of the Canyons Check Presentation_18

The State of California has delivered significant safety and infrastructure investments for Santa Clarita Valley schools this week, issuing funds to College of the Canyons and three school districts.

These funds, secured by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo through the state budget, prioritize the safety and well-being of students, while enhancing school infrastructure across the district.

The nearly $95 million in state funding prioritizes community safety, local job creation, housing affordability and vital school improvements. As part of this investment, Schiavo presented the following checks:

— College of the Canyons: $1 million for simulation-based training for patient care and emergency staff.

— Newhall School District: $3.95 million for security upgrades across multiple schools.

— Castaic Union School District: $261,000 for elementary school shade structures to protect young children from heat-related illnesses.

— William S. Hart Union High School District: $1.26 million for critical infrastructure upgrades across several district schools.

“These investments are essential to ensuring our schools are safe and provide the best environment for learning,” said Schiavo. “As a mom, I know how important it is to know your child is safe at school. I’m proud that we are making the kind of safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements that will protect our kids and prepare them for success.”

