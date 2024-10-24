Nov. 7: Honoring Veterans at the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, invites the community to join in honoring the veterans who have not only demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the nation, but have also shown exceptional leadership within the SCV business community at the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots.

This special event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

The SCV Chamber encourages guests to register early to ensure a place at what promises to be a memorable celebration.

Tickets are $50 for SCV Chamber members and $60 for nonmembers.

To register visit www.scvchamber.com/events/14th-annual-salute-to-patriots.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact the SCV Chamber at hello@scvchamber.com.

Nominations Sought

Do you know a veteran who has made a significant impact in the SCV business community? Nominations are now open. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 25.

Nominations are open to any veterans who live and/or work in the Santa Clarita Valley and have a connection to the SCV business community via business ownership, leadership or volunteerism.

Submit your nomination here.

