Nov. 1: State Parks to Reopen Hungry Valley State VRA After Post Fire

California State Parks has announced the partial reopening of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area on Friday, Nov. 1, nearly four months after the devastating Post Fire tore through more than 10,000 acres of the park and forced its closure.

Some restrictions on admission and vehicles are in place as the park continues to recover from the wildfire damage.

Here’s what visitors need to know:

Limited Entry:

A total of 100 vehicles will be allowed in each day, including 25 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs, side-by-sides, and UTVs).

On weekdays, visitors will be admitted on a first come, first served basis until the drive-in vehicle limit is reached.

On weekends, reservations are required via the LAZ Parking app or website. Visitors without reservations will not be allowed entry.

Entrance: Enter the park through the north entrance at Gorman. The south entrance remains closed.

Day Use Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

Camping: Closed until early 2025.

Passes: Passes will only be accepted on weekdays.

In June, the Post Fire scorched large sections of Hungry Valley SVRA’s eastern and southern areas, which include most of the off-highway vehicle trails and the Quail Canyon Special Event Area. These areas remain closed to allow nature to recover, reducing the available trails for off-highway recreation to about 70 miles.

For the latest information on the park’s recovery, frequently asked questions and a map showing the closed areas, visit here.

In the aftermath of the fire, the off-highway vehicle community and many members of the public generously volunteered for a workday, eager to help restore the beloved landscape at Hungry Valley SVRA.

Looking for Alternatives?

Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch SVRA, located in the Mojave Desert near Red Rock Canyon State Park, is open for off-highway vehicle recreation. It’s the second largest unit of the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division, offering over 26,000 acres of scenic and challenging terrain for all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, recreational off-highway vehicles and 4×4 vehicles.

Access it via State Route 14 at Jawbone Canyon Road near Cantil, California. Learn more here.

