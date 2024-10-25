Department of Education Offers Updated Guidance on Wildfire Smoke Days

The California Department of Education is announcing updated School Outdoor Air Quality Activity Recommendations, intended to provide California’s local educational agencies with resources to make informed decisions about conducting school activities and closures based on local air quality conditions when communities are impacted by wildfire smoke.

With record-setting wildfires occurring year after year, California schools are impacted by smoke now more than ever. These necessary, clear guidelines will help advance local conversations among school districts, public health officers, air districts, and the community and provide educational leaders with the information they need to take actions that best protect student health.

“It is vital that we understand the harm of wildfire smoke and our schools have a clear plan for how to safely navigate these unfortunate circumstances,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “These updated guidelines help schools develop a clear plan of action that encourages coordination with their local health and air agencies. Coupled with the CDE’s other emergency preparedness efforts, our LEAs have the support they need so they can continue to keep students safe.”

“We know that continued exposure to wildfire smoke can impact the health of students across the Golden State,” said initiative organizer Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast). “Whether that’s getting to and from school, playing outside, or learning in the classroom, our kids deserve to breathe clean, healthy air. These critical new standards build upon our work with Superintendent Thurmond on this critical issue and will help ensure local school districts can respond to smoke-related impacts in their communities.”

To use the guidelines, local educational agencies will need to monitor local air quality conditions using air quality index tracking tools recommended by their local Air District. Local educational agencies can then align their local AQI numbers within the Air Quality Index and Activity Recommendation chart, as well as consider factors such as the availability and quality of school building air filtration systems, to make informed decisions on whether to cancel classes, remain open, or modify school activities due to smoky conditions. The chart serves as an added resource for LEAs to consider and is not intended to supersede existing policies and guidelines established by local authorities.

The guidance was made possible through a collaboration between the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, the California Air Resources Board, the California County Superintendents and the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association.

For more resources and general guidance for schools regarding air quality, please see the CDE Air Quality web page.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...