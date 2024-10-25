Oct. 30: Meet-and-Greet with COC Interim President

The College of the Canyons Foundation will host a Meet-and-Greet with David C. Andrus, J.D., the College of the Canyons interim president on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Guests are encouraged to stop by anytime between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. This is a casual event with attendees encouraged to come and go as you please.

Parking will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in lots 1, 2 and 15.

The event will be held at the Intercultural Center on the Valencia College of the Canyons campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Reservations are required. Email the Foundation office at COCFoundation@canyons.edu or click here to RSVP.

Refreshments will be served.

Andrus, J.D., a political science professor and immediate past president of the COC Academic Senate, was named acting chancellor effective July 15 after the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District Board of Trustees voted on July 10 to put Chancellor Dianne Van Hook on administrative leave effective July 15. The reason for the board’s action has yet to be explained. Van Hook, hired in 1988 to lead the college, announced her retirement, on July 22. She was at COC for 36 years.

Andrus’ title was changed from acting chancellor to interim president at a meeting of the COC board in August. He was hired to join the faculty at COC in 2002.

