Oct. 27: Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse

The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and city of Santa Clarita presents the Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This 33rd annual event will feature an open house event with live entertainment, a “Saw” themed haunted jail tour, costume contests, food trucks, carnival game and more.

Entry: $5 donation requested.

Parking is available at Golden Valley High School, 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Complimentary shuttle transportation will be provided to ensure your convenience and ease of access.

There will be costume contests for all ages:

11 a.m. – Ages 3 and under

11:30 a.m. – Ages 4-7

1 p.m. – Ages 8-11

1:30 p.m. – Ages 12-17

2 p.m. – Adults

