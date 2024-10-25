Oct. 27: Halloween Carnival, Haunted Jailhouse

|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a $38,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to fund new equipment and testing for the presence of drugs and alcohol.
Beware the Dark Realm, scaring the wits out of the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 20 years, will return with a new free haunt experience for 2024.
The Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and city of Santa Clarita presents the Halloween Carnival and Haunted Jailhouse, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91350.
During this fall season, our city has launched the third annual Hiking Challenge–just another way to encourage our community to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
The 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash, presented by Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, made a splash on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center with more than 300 guests attending the event.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is actively seeking a dynamic and results-driven individual for Vice President of Business Development to join the team and spearhead strategic initiatives that foster economic growth and innovation in the region.
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild will host its quilt show, “Where Quilts and Friendships Bloom” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, invites the community to join in honoring the veterans who have not only demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the nation, but have also shown exceptional leadership within the SCV business community at the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots.
On Monday, Oct. 21, President Joseph R. Biden presented the National Medals of Arts to the 2022 and 2023 recipients at the White House during a private ceremony. Among those named for the prestigious award are California Institute of the Arts alums Carrie Mae Weems (Art BFA 1981) and Mark Bradford (Art BFA 1995, MFA 1997).
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to make a splash at the Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The WiSH Education Foundation will host a Webinar Wednesday event on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5-6:30 p.m. that will demystify the recruitment process for student-athletes.
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is celebrating its seventh year. Every first Saturday, of the month, artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Nov. 2.
California State Parks has announced the partial reopening of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area on Friday, Nov. 1, nearly four months after the devastating Post Fire tore through more than 10,000 acres of the park and forced its closure.
No. 8 College of the Canyons Football fell by a 27-26 score to No.15 El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.
The Castaic Union School District announced it has been awarded a $261,395 grant from the Office of Public School Construction.
The 40th anniversary event of the famous Hart Rampage will be happening at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.
Beginning today, 88.5-FM’s Latin Alt HD3 station, the first 24/7 Latin Alternative music format HD station in the country, will be going by a new name, “Bilingual Sounds.”
The Festival of Trees is back for year 22, offering a fun, family fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Artists Association member Jamie Santellano will present her solo exhibition, "Nocturnal's Tale," Nov. 1-3 at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
“Love Line Premium Liquors,” the exclusive collection of wine and spirits from the Valencia based, Princess Cruises, created and curated by creative, celebrity partners is adding a little more sparkle to the line-up with delicious drinks from Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, founded by actor and entrepreneur Blake Lively.
At the Oct. 22, City Council meeting, the City Council adopted a resolution to support the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to be designated as a Clean California Community.
