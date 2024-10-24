Nov. 6: WiSH Webinar ‘College Athletic Recruiting’

The WiSH Education Foundation will host a Webinar Wednesday event on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5-6:30 p.m. that will demystify the recruitment process for student-athletes.

Online registration open through Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m.

This is a “must see” webinar if your student is interested in playing college-level sports. The rules of participation in college sports are changing rapidly, this is a must-attend webinar for athletes and parents.

Led by the team from Student Athlete Advisors, this webinar will include the different types of athletic college opportunities, what special considerations athletes should have and how students can reach out to relevant coaches. It will also cover new important updates on NCAA rules and regulations.

To register visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org/wish-webinar-wednesday/.

The WiSH Education Foundation was founded in 2011 by a group of community education advocates and partners, specifically to help bridge the gap in state education funding and provide for student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District. WiSH serves over 21,000 students in grades 7 through 12. As a designated 501c(3) non-profit organization, the foundation acts as a separate and distinct entity that works alongside the Hart district to fund programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars.

For more information and to donate visit hwww.wisheducationfoundation.org.

