Nov. 2: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to make a splash at the Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The WiSH Education Foundation will host a Webinar Wednesday event on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5-6:30 p.m. that will demystify the recruitment process for student-athletes.
ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is celebrating its seventh year. Every first Saturday, of the month, artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in its studios. This month's event is Nov. 2.
California State Parks has announced the partial reopening of the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area on Friday, Nov. 1, nearly four months after the devastating Post Fire tore through more than 10,000 acres of the park and forced its closure.
1992
- Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure
]
No. 8 College of the Canyons Football fell by a 27-26 score to No.15 El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Cougar Stadium.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has launched a new College and Career Pathway Program aimed at providing second chances for justice-involved youth.
The Castaic Union School District announced it has been awarded a $261,395 grant from the Office of Public School Construction.
The William S. Hart Regiment is thrilled to host one of the largest marching band competitions in Southern California.
Since the start of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s investment of $59.2 million in No Place Like Home dollars has resulted in 335 units.
Beginning today, 88.5-FM’s Latin Alt HD3 station, the first 24/7 Latin Alternative music format HD station in the country, will be going by a new name, “Bilingual Sounds.”
The Festival of Trees is back for year 22, offering a fun, family fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Artists Association member Jamie Santellano will present her solo exhibition, "Nocturnal's Tale," Nov. 1-3 at the SCAA Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
“Love Line Premium Liquors,” the exclusive collection of wine and spirits from the Valencia based, Princess Cruises, created and curated by creative, celebrity partners is adding a little more sparkle to the line-up with delicious drinks from Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, founded by actor and entrepreneur Blake Lively.
At the Oct. 22, City Council meeting, the City Council adopted a resolution to support the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to be designated as a Clean California Community.
California State University, Northridge will celebrate Africana Studies Week beginning Nov. 1, with a special plaque commemoration of the founding faculty of the department, and will culminate the celebration on Nov. 4 with a lecture and alumni panel discussion.
The community is invited to Carousel Ranch on Saturday, Oct. 26 for a tour and open house highlighting the Ready to Work program, a vocational training program for young adults with special needs.
Valencia High School’s Marching Band and Color Guard announced that the Pride of the Vikings received top honors at the 28th Annual Moorpark High School Battle of the Bands field tournament held in Moorpark on Saturday, Oct. 19.
1888
- 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story
]
The Sun Princess, the newest, next-level Love Boat from Princess Cruises, headedquartered in Valencia, has debuted in North America, arriving in Ft. Lauderdale after a successful inaugural Mediterranean season.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), joined by 15 Assemblymembers and state Senators. has issued a formal request to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, calling for an immediate State of Emergency declaration in response to the ongoing public health crisis caused by the underground chemical fire at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Get ready to travel back in time as the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Trammel Crow Company, breaks ground on the Pioneer Oil Refinery historical site, located on the corner of Needham Ranch Parkway and Pioneer Way, on Tuesday, Oct.29 at 10 a.m.
College of the Canyons sophomore music student Brooke Bailey was on her way to school one morning when she received a phone call that would change her life.
The 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo, hosted on Saturday, Sept. 21, welcomed a total 1,189 participants from the community.
