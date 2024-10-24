Nov. 2: ARTree’s Flutterby Free Open Art Studio

ARTree Community Arts Center’s Flutterby Open Studio is celebrating its seventh year. Every first Saturday of the month, artists of any age can enjoy free art-making together 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in its studios. This month’s event is Saturday, Nov. 2.

Families can create together, with multiple projects to try. Register in advance, as studio space is limited.

Spaces are often released closer to the date, if there is a waitlist.

Classes use unique materials and there is room for personal creativity beyond the typical “make & take.”

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

For more information and to pre-register visit https://www.theartree.org/flutterby.

