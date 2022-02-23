header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
County Parks and Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
| Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.

The grant programs were released on April 30 of last year as part of the special district’s ongoing implementation of Measure A.

Los Angeles County voters passed the Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure (Measure A) in 2016, with nearly 75% of voters approving the annual parcel tax.  The passage of Measure A confirmed Los Angeles County residents’ commitment to parks and open space and secured perpetual funding to address the park inequities identified by the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Park and Recreation Needs Assessment.

“I am incredibly excited and proud to announce these long-awaited funds for projects that will provide critically needed investment in parks and recreational areas and expand access to green space for our High and Very High Need communities,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Holly Mitchell, Supervisor to the 2nd District.

“The allocation of these competitive grant funds will serve countless residents across Los Angeles County who will soon see on the ground improvements coming to our parks and places where our residents recreate, explore and find respite in the outdoors, helping to address park inequities,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District.

“These critical funds will help implement a number of projects to expand open space for all LA County residents, human and animal. The plans range from land acquisitions for urban park expansion to projects that will help preserve and protect our critical wildlife corridors,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Third District.

“Our local parks are some of the most important places in our neighborhoods and I think that too many of us took them for granted before the pandemic,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District.  “These grants are a way to empower cities and community organizations to expand and improve local parks and help us ensure everyone has access to open space where they can play, exercise, and just enjoy the outdoors.”

“In rural and urban communities alike, parks play an important role in enhancing physical and mental health,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Fifth District.  “These grant awards align with my priorities for our communities and support the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to provide fair and convenient access to parks and open space.”

“The $26 Million in Measure A grant funds being announced today are funded through taxpayer dollars to develop, enhance and provide wider access to parks, trails and open space projects, as well as boost the local economy through the creation of jobs,” said Norma Edith García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District. “The implementation of these critical needed park, trail and open space projects throughout the County of Los Angeles will undoubtedly serve to enhance the community’s well-being and provide respite and joy to children and families for years to come.”

Director García-González announced the grant awards at a local community park and future Measure A grant recipient located in South Gate, which included $1 million for Borax Mine Open Space property  and  $1 million for the phase 3 of the Castaic Temescal Ranch.

Measure A has a multipronged approach to tackling the park inequity problem: a category of annually allocated funds dedicated specifically to entities in high and very high park need study areas, a Technical Assistance Program, and a commitment to set aside 30% of competitive grant funds for projects in high and very high need study areas.  Of the $26 million in competitive grants awarded, $11 million in awards went to projects in high and very high park need study areas.

The Technical Assistance Program, or TAP, links high/very high park need entities with professional consultants at no cost to the applicants, with expertise in various park development disciplines, including community outreach and engagement, environment studies, project feasibility, planning and design, and grant writing and application.  For this grant round, RPOSD awarded TAP grants to three high/very high park need cities, amounting to over $40,000 in professional grant writing support and resulting in $2 million in awarded funds.

The 42 applications received during the 6-month application period underwent review by a 9-member evaluation panel, and 30 were ultimately funded:

-11 applications totaling $9.4 million were funded for Natural Lands, Local Beaches, Water Conservation and Protection, for projects that improve and protect open space, watersheds, and water resources through planning, acquisition, development, improvement, and restoration of multi-benefit parks;

-13 applications totaling $11.1 million were funded for Regional Recreation Facilities, Multi-Use Trails, and Accessibility, for acquisition, development, improvement, restoration, or rehabilitation projects that improve and protect regional recreational facilities, trails, and accessibility; and

-6 applications totaling $5.7 million were funded for Parkland Acquisition, for acquisition-only projects that meet the goals of the Natural Lands, Local Beaches, Water Conservation and Protection Competitive Grants Program or the Regional Recreation, Multi-use Trails and Accessibility Competitive Grant Programs. This program prioritizes urgent acquisitions in Study Areas with High or Very High Park Need as well as trail connections and access, wildlife corridors, and critical habitat.

Since the passage of Measure A, RPOSD has allocated $245 million in Measure A funds to cities and park development agencies to help fund new park space, create better access to existing parks, and improve park amenities. RPOSD anticipates the release of two additional competitive grant programs, Recreational Access and Youth & Veteran Job Training and Placement, this spring.

For more information on the competitive grant programs and Measure A funding, visit the RPOSD website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Santa Clarita Receives $1 million in Measure A funding
Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Santa Clarita Receives $1 million in Measure A funding
Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
County Parks and Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
County Parks and Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.
FULL STORY...
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Receives $1 million in Measure A funding
Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Receives $1 million in Measure A funding
Parks and Rec Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
The Los Angeles county Parks and Recreation is offering free guided Barnyard Tours at William S. Hart Regional Park.
Parks and Rec Offering Free Guided Barnyard Tours at Hart Park
Mar 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ In the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, "The Art of Healing," at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall.
Mar 4: Discover the ‘Art of Healing’ In the First Floor Gallery of City Hall
County Parks and Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.
County Parks and Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners
‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate the sights, sounds, tastes and styles of cultures from around the world at the new “Celebrate” event series at the Canyon Country Community Center.
‘Celebrate’ Cultures From Around the World At the Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
Metro's I-5 North Los Angeles County Enhancements Project has broken ground and construction has kicked off. The next community meeting to receive updates on the construction activities along the I-5 freeway will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 23: North L.A. County I-5 Project Update Zoom Meeting
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host "Ready, Set, Activate!", a workshop on triggering board engagement on Wednesday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be sponsored by LBW Insurance and Financial Services.
March 9: Chamber Hosts ‘Ready, Set, Activate!’ Workshop on Triggering Board Engagement
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
California State University, Northridge’s 37th annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities, is scheduled to be held March 14 to March 18 at the Anaheim Marriott. The event will feature researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors, end-users and more, who are coming together to share knowledge, new innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.
CSUN Assistive Technology Conference Returns as In-Person Event
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today released the latest data on COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the Presidents Day holiday weekend.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 18 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death at Henry Mayo
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
H2scan, a world leader in providing hydrogen sensors for electricity utilities and industrial markets, today announced it has closed a $70 million capital raise, securing growth capital to underpin the company’s rapid expansion.
Valencia H2scan Announces Successful Effort to Raise Growth Capital
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host the 2022 Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, April 9, 2022, where residents are invited to pick up cleaning supplies at one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. The event serves as a socially distant opportunity for residents to take an active role in protecting Santa Clarita’s ecosystem while safely being together.
April 9: Neighborhood Clean-Up Returns to Santa Clarita
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Home Tour League recently held its annual installation of new League officers.
Henry Mayo Home Tour League Installs New Officers
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Bella Vida Events at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center presents Rod the Mod featuring the songs and sound of Sir Rod Steward March 26 at 5 p.m.
March 26: Rod the Mod Concert Rescheduled at SCV Senior Center
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
College of the Canyons freshman Memorie Muñoz gathered an overthrown ball at third base and immediately threw to catcher Lisa Motz for a bang-bang play at home plate that simultaneously prevented the Barstow tying run from scoring and completed a doubleheader sweep, good for the Cougars' women's softball first two wins of the young season.
Cougars Stop Slide, Sweep Doubleheader From Barstow
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
A volunteer opportunity to assist with the Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction in Canyon Country will be held Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:45 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help with light trail clean up, no experience required. Work is expected to last until 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: Dagger Flat Trail Reconstruction Volunteers Sought
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
The Master's University Women's Track & Field set multiple program records at the Soka Indoor Meet on Saturday, building off its strong start to the indoor season.
Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Princess Cruises confirms that it is participating in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters through March 31.
Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
Los Angeles County will host a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., to provide a detailed briefing about its Draft Fiscal Year 2022-23 Homeless Initiative Funding Recommendations, which will also be posted online.
Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
College of the Canyons Faculty Association, AFT Local 6262, and CSEA Local 725, will collaborate to endorse candidates for the College of the Canyons Board of Trustees.
COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday released the latest data on COVID-19.
Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10.
CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: