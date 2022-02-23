County Parks and Open Space Announce 2021 Grant Award Winners

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District announced grant awards totaling over $26 million for park development across Los Angeles County, completing the first-ever cycle of three Measure A competitive grant programs.

The grant programs were released on April 30 of last year as part of the special district’s ongoing implementation of Measure A.

Los Angeles County voters passed the Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure (Measure A) in 2016, with nearly 75% of voters approving the annual parcel tax. The passage of Measure A confirmed Los Angeles County residents’ commitment to parks and open space and secured perpetual funding to address the park inequities identified by the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Park and Recreation Needs Assessment.

“I am incredibly excited and proud to announce these long-awaited funds for projects that will provide critically needed investment in parks and recreational areas and expand access to green space for our High and Very High Need communities,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Holly Mitchell, Supervisor to the 2nd District.

“The allocation of these competitive grant funds will serve countless residents across Los Angeles County who will soon see on the ground improvements coming to our parks and places where our residents recreate, explore and find respite in the outdoors, helping to address park inequities,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District.

“These critical funds will help implement a number of projects to expand open space for all LA County residents, human and animal. The plans range from land acquisitions for urban park expansion to projects that will help preserve and protect our critical wildlife corridors,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Third District.

“Our local parks are some of the most important places in our neighborhoods and I think that too many of us took them for granted before the pandemic,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District. “These grants are a way to empower cities and community organizations to expand and improve local parks and help us ensure everyone has access to open space where they can play, exercise, and just enjoy the outdoors.”

“In rural and urban communities alike, parks play an important role in enhancing physical and mental health,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Fifth District. “These grant awards align with my priorities for our communities and support the Board of Supervisors’ commitment to provide fair and convenient access to parks and open space.”

“The $26 Million in Measure A grant funds being announced today are funded through taxpayer dollars to develop, enhance and provide wider access to parks, trails and open space projects, as well as boost the local economy through the creation of jobs,” said Norma Edith García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District. “The implementation of these critical needed park, trail and open space projects throughout the County of Los Angeles will undoubtedly serve to enhance the community’s well-being and provide respite and joy to children and families for years to come.”

Director García-González announced the grant awards at a local community park and future Measure A grant recipient located in South Gate, which included $1 million for Borax Mine Open Space property and $1 million for the phase 3 of the Castaic Temescal Ranch.

Measure A has a multipronged approach to tackling the park inequity problem: a category of annually allocated funds dedicated specifically to entities in high and very high park need study areas, a Technical Assistance Program, and a commitment to set aside 30% of competitive grant funds for projects in high and very high need study areas. Of the $26 million in competitive grants awarded, $11 million in awards went to projects in high and very high park need study areas.

The Technical Assistance Program, or TAP, links high/very high park need entities with professional consultants at no cost to the applicants, with expertise in various park development disciplines, including community outreach and engagement, environment studies, project feasibility, planning and design, and grant writing and application. For this grant round, RPOSD awarded TAP grants to three high/very high park need cities, amounting to over $40,000 in professional grant writing support and resulting in $2 million in awarded funds.

The 42 applications received during the 6-month application period underwent review by a 9-member evaluation panel, and 30 were ultimately funded:

-11 applications totaling $9.4 million were funded for Natural Lands, Local Beaches, Water Conservation and Protection, for projects that improve and protect open space, watersheds, and water resources through planning, acquisition, development, improvement, and restoration of multi-benefit parks;

-13 applications totaling $11.1 million were funded for Regional Recreation Facilities, Multi-Use Trails, and Accessibility, for acquisition, development, improvement, restoration, or rehabilitation projects that improve and protect regional recreational facilities, trails, and accessibility; and

-6 applications totaling $5.7 million were funded for Parkland Acquisition, for acquisition-only projects that meet the goals of the Natural Lands, Local Beaches, Water Conservation and Protection Competitive Grants Program or the Regional Recreation, Multi-use Trails and Accessibility Competitive Grant Programs. This program prioritizes urgent acquisitions in Study Areas with High or Very High Park Need as well as trail connections and access, wildlife corridors, and critical habitat.

Since the passage of Measure A, RPOSD has allocated $245 million in Measure A funds to cities and park development agencies to help fund new park space, create better access to existing parks, and improve park amenities. RPOSD anticipates the release of two additional competitive grant programs, Recreational Access and Youth & Veteran Job Training and Placement, this spring.

For more information on the competitive grant programs and Measure A funding, visit the RPOSD website.

