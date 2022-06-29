header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 29
1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
County Supervisors Passes Gender Health Program In L.A. County
| Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Water drop


On June 14, 2022, the Board of Supervisors passed the motion, “Care with Pride: Establishing a Gender Health Program in Los Angeles County,” in honor of  Pride month.

The motion was meant to build upon existing efforts to provide culturally competent, affirming healthcare for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning people and to continue supporting community resiliency by offering gender affirming medical care and other services in a safe and competent setting. As part of the motion, the Board’s directives included, but were not limited to:

-Unifying the recent expansion of LGBTQ services prompted by the “Care with Pride” motion passed in June 2021, to create a Gender Health Program for Department of Health Services-empaneled patients;

-Ensuring the implementation of gender affirming care that is consistent with national standards;

-Ensuring that transgender and nonbinary youth, particularly those in the child welfare system, are connected to gender affirming medical care;

-Partnering with stakeholders to establish a referral process to ensure coordination of medical, mental health and social services; and

-Creating a Gender Health Program patient advisory board to support the development and improvement of services for LGBTQ people.

These directives uphold the County’s commitment to equity and are in stark contrast to recent legislation passed in other states that specifically limits transgender and nonbinary people’s access to necessary medical services.
County Supervisors Passes Gender Health Program In L.A. County

