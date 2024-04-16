header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 17
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
County Launches Commercial Acquisition Fund To Help Non-Profits
| Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
Water drop


The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, launched the Commercial Acquisition Fund to provide capital to countywide non-profit organizations, helping acquire and revitalize commercial spaces within local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAF, an integral component of the County’s Economic Mobility Initiative, will disburse $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through recoverable grants ranging from $500,000 to $2,000,000.

These grants aim to assist qualifying non-profit entities, including community development corporations and community land trusts, in acquiring vacant or abandoned properties in order to revitalize commercial spaces and create opportunities for small businesses and community organizations. To see if an organization qualifies or to apply today, visit here.

“During the beginning stages of the recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic, I was proud to have passed a motion to create a countywide anti-displacement program for small businesses, starting with historic Leimert Park. Today marks a $10 million expansion on that early $2 million investment in our neighborhoods and small businesses, which are the social, economic, and cultural engines of our economy,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. These are the creative uses for the American Rescue Plan that the Board of Supervisors championed and that truly stabilize and empower communities who have been underinvested long before the pandemic.”

“Our new Commercial Acquisition Fund is about more than just reclaiming and revitalizing vacant properties throughout LA County,” said Kelly LoBianco, Director of the LA County Department of Economic Opportunity. “It allows the County and our nonprofit partners to purchase overlooked properties, invest in local small businesses, preserve neighborhoods, inspire wealth generation among diverse business owners, and ensure that we avoid displacement while we grow.”

“Genesis LA is proud to partner with DEO in transforming areas impacted by the pandemic and beyond into hubs of economic growth and innovations. This opportunity aligns with our philosophy to provide funding for creative community projects,” states Tom De Simone, President and CEO of Genesis LA.

Eligibility and Application Process:
Organizations seeking to participate must first apply to become designated Qualifying Acquisition Entities. To qualify as a QAE, eligible entities must satisfy the following criteria:

-Maintain active non-profit status (including community development corporations/community land trusts)

-Must be an LA County certified business, partnered with a nonprofit

-Are in good standing with governmental authorities and don’t have unresolved violations in the County’s contracting database

Once designated as a QAE, non-profit organizations can then propose projects for properties located within areas identified as highest and high-need according to the County’s COVID-19 Vulnerability and Recovery Index in the Equity Explorer Tool. The application process to become a QAE can be found here. Eligible QAEs will receive notification of their eligibility within 30 days of application submission. To learn more, interested non-profits are invited to attend the following optional online webinar and in-person training options:

-CAF Webinar
April 24 @10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
RSVP Here

-CAF In-Person Training
May 9 @10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
RSVP Here 

Property acquisition proposals will be accepted from QAEs on a first-come, first-served basis beginning in June of 2024, with all transactions needing to close by December 1, 2024. Proposals must include a financially viable plan for rehabilitation and ongoing operations. QAEs are obligated to lease available spaces to qualifying businesses and non-profits at below-market rents for a 55-year term, ensuring long-term community benefits.

DEO’s Commercial Acquisition Fund is a core component of the County’s Economic Mobility Initiative (EMI), newly launching on April 29th at the first of five Small Business Summits. The launch of EMI, an ARPA funded initiative administered in partnership with DEO’s Office of Small Business and 10+ local County community-based organizations, kicks off Small Business Month and aims to strengthen the regional economy by supporting the startup and growth of local entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofits. Stay tuned for further announcements later this month.

To register to attend or learn more about the upcoming Small Business Summit series, visit here. To learn more about the County’s new Economic Mobility Initiative, visit here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 18: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

May 18: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center for their second annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser where all proceeds will support mental health services to anyone in need.
FULL STORY...

County Launches Commercial Acquisition Fund To Help Non-Profits

County Launches Commercial Acquisition Fund To Help Non-Profits
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, launched the Commercial Acquisition Fund to provide capital to countywide non-profit organizations, helping acquire and revitalize commercial spaces within local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.   
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series

Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Child & Family Center is presenting a series of four seminars for parents and caregivers of children and teens.
FULL STORY...

Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival

Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is expanding its 2024 Summer Season to include a weekend of performances at the MAIN in July by members of this summer’s youth Shakespeare Camp.
FULL STORY...

Wine on the Roof Tickets Still Available

Wine on the Roof Tickets Still Available
Monday, Apr 15, 2024
Live jazz music, entertainment by talented William S. Hart Union High School District Students, music by Lance Allyn, be treated to happy hour, plus six seated courses - each one created by a different chef from your favorite local restaurants and paired with fabulous wines, local and statewide.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Serial Robbery Crew Arrested during In-Progress Robbery by Major Crimes Bureau
Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Detectives worked closely with Century Station Detectives after learning of a serial robbery crew committing crimes throughout Los Angeles County. 
Serial Robbery Crew Arrested during In-Progress Robbery by Major Crimes Bureau
May 18: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
Join the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center for their second annual Cornhole Tournament fundraiser where all proceeds will support mental health services to anyone in need.
May 18: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s 2nd Annual Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
CSUN to Confer Honorary Degrees on Business & Education Leaders, All Alumni
California State University, Northridge will confer honorary doctorates on four alumni, all respected leaders in their fields, at the university’s commencement ceremonies next month.
CSUN to Confer Honorary Degrees on Business & Education Leaders, All Alumni
April 20: 104th DTASC Shakespeare Festival at Valencia High School
On Saturday, April 20, 2024 Valencia High School Theatre will host the 104th DTASC (Drama Teachers’ Association of Southern California) Shakespeare Festival.
April 20: 104th DTASC Shakespeare Festival at Valencia High School
County Launches Commercial Acquisition Fund To Help Non-Profits
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, launched the Commercial Acquisition Fund to provide capital to countywide non-profit organizations, helping acquire and revitalize commercial spaces within local communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.   
County Launches Commercial Acquisition Fund To Help Non-Profits
Barger Issues Statement on Newly Approved Rental Housing Habitability Program
Supervisor Barger issued the following statement today, after the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to implement the Rental Housing Habitability Program
Barger Issues Statement on Newly Approved Rental Housing Habitability Program
April 16: Free Household Hazardous Waste Event At COC
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents. 
April 16: Free Household Hazardous Waste Event At COC
April 24-27: Valencia High Theatre Presents ‘The Outsiders’
The award-winning Valencia High School Theatre Arts proudly presents “The Outsiders” directed by Stephen Whelan.
April 24-27: Valencia High Theatre Presents ‘The Outsiders’
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed a $68.5 million judgment Monday for SCV Water for the cleanup of local groundwater contamination in its case against the Whittaker Corporation.
Federal Appeals Court Upholds SCV Water Judgment Against Whittaker
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Angelo Aleman smacked a pair of home runs as College of the Canyons concluded its three-game series vs. Antelope Valley College with a 10-5 home victory at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday. 
Cougars Defeat Antelope Valley College 10-5
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
Castaic Union School District is thrilled to announce that Lara Frandzel has been selected to participate in the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C
Castaic Educator Selected for Smithsonian’s Teacher Innovator Institute
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
The city of Santa Clarita’s exciting Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return this summer for friends, families and neighbors to gather under the evening sky and enjoy free, live musical performances on Saturdays from July 6 to Aug. 24, at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
City Releases 2024 Concerts in the Park Lineup
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
The Master's University men's volleyball team left no doubt about it as they swept the OUAZ Spirit 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 in the season finale Saturday in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Capture First GSAC Season Title
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
Join the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District online for an engaging conversation with experts in the field as they discuss the latest advancements and future trends in vector control Monday, April 15, from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
Register Now for Greater L.A. County Vector Control Fireside Chat
Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Child & Family Center is presenting a series of four seminars for parents and caregivers of children and teens.
Child & Family Center Offering Mental Health Seminar Series
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
The University Student Union at California State University, Northridge is helping Matadors keep their peace during finals season with Crunch Time.
Matadors Gearing Up for Finals at CSUN’s ‘Crunch Time’
L.A. County Sites Identified for Possible Measles Exposure
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified by the California Department of Public Health of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled throughout Los Angeles County from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, April 1.
L.A. County Sites Identified for Possible Measles Exposure
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
California Department of Transportation, along with Valencia-based C.A. Rasmussen, continues to make progress on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.
Wildlife Crossing Construction Prompts 101 Overnight Closures
Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival is expanding its 2024 Summer Season to include a weekend of performances at the MAIN in July by members of this summer’s youth Shakespeare Camp.
Youth Show Added to Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival
City Announces Cowboy Festival Road Closures
The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes its anticipated return to William S. Hart Park, located at 24141 Newhall Avenue, this upcoming weekend!
City Announces Cowboy Festival Road Closures
L.A. County Aims to Speed Up Property Tax Corrections
With the federal and state deadlines for filing and paying taxes approaching in three days, Los Angeles County is also renewing its focus on taxes, with a special focus on enhancing its property tax correction and reimbursement processes.
L.A. County Aims to Speed Up Property Tax Corrections
SCVNews.com