Today in
S.C.V. History
November 14
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
CSUN Awarded $1M Grant to Support Special Education Teacher Candidates
| Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Education
CSUN’s Michael D. Eisner College of Education has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidatesPhoto by Lee Choo.


California State University, Northridge has received a $1.1 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education to provide financial support to early childhood special education teacher candidates.

Zhen Chai, an associate professor of early childhood special education, said the grant also supports the creation of “a pipeline” to getting a teaching credential for undergraduate students majoring in child and adolescent development.

This grant helps remove a major obstacle, finances, that often stands in the way of so many of our students completing their credential, particularly at a time when the demand for qualified, credentialed teachers is rising,” Chai said. “The need is especially great for credentialled teachers who can serve children with special needs from underserved communities. This grant will help us meet that need.”

Specifically, she said, the grant supports Project CREATE: Preparing Culturally Responsive Early Educators in Teacher Education, housed in the Department of Special Education in CSUN’s Michael D. Eisner College of Education.

Chai said the grant would provide up to $20,000 in financial support to 30 students over the next five years who are getting their preliminary education specialist credential. Educators with such a credential can conduct assessments, provide instruction and special education-related services to children from birth through kindergarten. Applications for the project will be available in spring 2023, with the first cohort of students starting in fall 2023.

“Study after study has demonstrated that kids learn better when they are being taught by teachers who come from similar backgrounds,” Chai said. “There is a huge need for teachers who come from a diversity of backgrounds. We are trying to increase the number of teacher candidates from traditionally underrepresented groups.”

Chai said the program will provide students with ongoing support, including experienced mentor teachers from participating community partners, including schools in the Los Angeles Unifies School District, who will meet regularly with the teacher candidates.

Chai said she is particularly excited that the grant supports the development of a pipeline between the university’s Department Child and Adolescent Development in the College of Health and Human Development and Project CREATE.

In the past, she said, students majoring in child and adolescent development and interested in getting a preliminary education specialist credential had to complete their bachelor’s degrees before applying to the credential program.

Project CREATE, Chai said, will work with those students while in their senior year and help them prepare for the standardized tests they are required to pass before they can apply to the credential program.

“Project CREATE also will provide them with funding toward getting their credential,” she said. “This way, they are already on the path to the credential while they are still seniors.”

Chai called the grant timely, noting that the current early childhood special education credential allows holders to provide services to young children from birth to 5 years of age in early intervention and in preschool/prekindergarten programs.

In August 2018, the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing approved the new program standards and Teaching Performance Expectations (TPEs) for the Preliminary Special Education Teaching Credential, which authorizes holders to also serve students who are in transitional kindergarten and kindergarten. For the first time, newly credentialed ECSE teacher candidates will be eligible to co-teach in these settings as well.

“School districts across the state are scrambling to find teachers to meet these new requirements,” she said. “We are providing a whole new cohort of teachers who can serve these communities and who also have the skills to make them effective special education teachers.”

While the Department of Education grant is for five years, Chai said it is providing key foundational support for a program that she and her colleagues hope will continue well beyond that time.
CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022

CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022
Friday, Nov 11, 2022
California Institute of the Arts earns the number five spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the United States, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Nominated for Inaugural Children’s, Family Emmy Awards

CalArtians Nominated for Inaugural Children’s, Family Emmy Awards
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Nominations for the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards were recently announced, featuring California Institute of the Arts alums and faculty among the contenders.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

Nov. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Nov 7, 2022
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts Launches First Artist in Residence Week

Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts Launches First Artist in Residence Week
Friday, Nov 4, 2022
The Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts will launch its first-ever Artist in Residence Week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marcia Mayeda | Leaders of the Pack
One of the most defining aspects of working in animal welfare is that you never know what situations may come your way, especially in a county the size of Los Angeles.
Marcia Mayeda | Leaders of the Pack
California Confirms First Flu, RSV Death this Winter in Child Under Age Five
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported Monday he first death of this winter season of a child under the age of 5 due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
California Confirms First Flu, RSV Death this Winter in Child Under Age Five
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by the public open session at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 15: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
ARTree Community Art Center has announced its winter and spring registration is now open.
ARTree Winter, Spring Registration Now Open
Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks
Get in the autumn spirit at your local Los Angeles County Park. Head to a Harvest Festival near you for food, crafts, story time, games, music and more.
Harvest Festival Being Held at Local L.A. County Parks
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 170 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 27 additional deaths and 4,565 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: One SCV Death; 170 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
College of the Canyons men’s basketball coach Howard Fisher won his 300th career game, as the Cougars took the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tip-Off event with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College on Nov. 5.
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 16: Hart School District Board Meeting
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Nov. 19: There’s Snow Place Like Old Town Newhall to ‘Light Up Main Street’
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nov. 19: There’s Snow Place Like Old Town Newhall to ‘Light Up Main Street’
TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers
Every player got into the game and 11 players added to the scorebook as The Master's University Women's Basketball team beat Occidental 68-41 Thursday night in Eagle Rock.
TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Turkey Bags
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, is seeking donations of a variety of food items for Thanksgiving turkey bags to be distributed to Food Pantry clients.
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Turkey Bags
Board of Supes Recognize Native American Heritage Month
On Nov. 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally recognized November as Native American Heritage Month.
Board of Supes Recognize Native American Heritage Month
Dec. 3-4: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 3-4: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
L.A. County Officials Launch United Against Hate Week
Renowned leaders from diverse racial and cultural sectors of the community will gather to kick off the annual United Against Hate Week on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.
L.A. County Officials Launch United Against Hate Week
Santa Clarita Again Named Most Business-friendly City in L.A. County
Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the City of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.
Santa Clarita Again Named Most Business-friendly City in L.A. County
L.A. Public Health Hosts Student/Parent Training on Fentanyl
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.
L.A. Public Health Hosts Student/Parent Training on Fentanyl
CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022
California Institute of the Arts earns the number five spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the United States, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022
Cougars Win ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney For Second Straight Year
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball won its second straight contest to begin the 2022-23 season, in the process winning the 14th Annual 'Clash at Canyon' tournament with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College in the Cougar Cage.
Cougars Win ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney For Second Straight Year
