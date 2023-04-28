header image

1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
| Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
MatadorsBaseball

California State University, Northridge’s baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.

Kevin Fitzer had a 2-for-5 day at the plate with two RBI while Nathan Barraza finished 2-for-4 and Emanuel Dean posted a 2-for-2 day off the bench. Six Matador pitchers saw action and combined to strike out 11 batters.

CSUN drew three walks and received two hit batters in a two-run top of the first inning. A double play earlier in the inning limited the Matadors’ scoring attack, but CSUN scored both runs with two outs as Joey Kramer was hit by a pitch and Barraza walked with the bases loaded.

The Toreros would answer back quickly in the bottom half of the first inning with Justin Decriscio doubling and Dustin Allen tripling to start the frame. Angelo Peraza would tie up the game with an RBI groundout moments later.

After a shaky first inning, Ryan Wentz bounced back from the two-run first to toss a shutout second. Out of the bullpen, Ryan Dominguez threw a season-high 2.2 innings allowing no runs while Neil Feist retired the final batter of the fifth and Brayden Hiraki worked a clean 1.1 innings.

Behind the plate, Camron Mercurio would throw out a base runner in three consecutive innings beginning in the third when he caught Peraza attempting to steal third. Murcurio also threw out runners in the fourth and fifth, both on balls in the dirt, with quick throws to second base.

On the flip side, the Matadors stranded two base runners in the second and fifth innings while the Toreros turned a double play in the third and picked off another runner in the fourth inning.

CSUN finally broke a 2-2 tie with a four-run eighth inning. Barraza and Dean began the rally with back-to-back singles then Mercurio worked the count full before walking to load the bases. After a pitching change, Elijah Cook was hit by a pitch to force in the go-ahead run. CSUN picked up another run on a hit by pitch of Graysen Tarlow before Fitzer drove in two runs with a single up the middle.

The Matadors took a 6-2 lead to the bottom of the eighth where the Toreros responded with a two-spot all with two outs. Entering the inning with two outs, Joshua Romero would strand runners at the corners with a strikeout of Andrew Semo.

After, Dean collected an RBI double in the top of the ninth to extend the lead to 7-4, Romero would close the door in the bottom half, striking out two more batters.

With the win, CSUN secured a season sweep of the University of San Diego. The Matadors have won the last four meetings.

A total of 10 batters were hit by a pitch in the game with the Matadors receiving seven. Both Joey Kramer and Graysen Tarlow were hit by a pitch twice.

Hayden Cody was credited with the victory and improved to 3-0 on the season. Cody tossed 1.1 innings, allowing two runs to go with two strikeouts. Joshua Romero notched his ninth save of the season. Romero’s nine saves rank as the third-most recorded in a single season in team history.

“We were able to give a few guys a chance to play tonight,” said head coach Eddie Cornejo. “I thought Camron Mercurio was a big spark plug behind the dish by throwing three runners out. It’s something we haven’t had all year from the catching position. I thought we were able to pass the baton on the mound and guys were able to help each other get out of jams. I think we kind of just hung around the game for a while until they gave us some free bases and we took advantage of what they were giving us. Ultimately, I told the team that a lot of baseball games are determined that way with another team making mistakes and not playing fundamental baseball. I thought we were a little more fundamental than they were today. I don’t think we came in and just beat them but we were in character for the most part. Overall, a good team win.”

CSUN welcomes in first-place Cal State Fullerton to Matador Field for a weekend series. The opener is set for Friday at 3 p.m. Ghizal Hasan has the call on ESPN+ and GoMatadors.com/Radio.
