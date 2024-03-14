Matadors Earn First Big West Tourney Game in 10 Years

The California State University, Northridge men’s basketball team outlasted defending Big West champion University of California, Santa Barbara Wednesday, 87-84 in overtime, to win a game in the Big West Basketball Championship tournament for the first time since 2014.

CSUN Athletics has a full recap of the game.

Under new coach Andy Newman, CSUN’s fast-paced style of play resulted in 18 wins during the regular season, the most since 2008.

The Matadors exciting season continues at 6 p.m. tonight against third-seeded Hawai’i in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Hercules Tires Big West Men’s Basketball Championship in Henderson, Nev.

The conference championship game is Saturday, March 16. The conference champion earns a spot in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament — known as March Madness.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets to the tournament are available online.

Fans can also buy tickets for a CSUN pregame rally at the Dollar Loan Center.

How to Watch or Listen

You can watch Wednesday’s CSUN game on ESPN+ or listen on SiriusXM channel 382 and online channel 972.

The Big West Conference website offers more details on how to watch or listen to all the games in the tournament.

