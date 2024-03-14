header image

March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Matadors Earn First Big West Tourney Game in 10 Years
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
CSUN Men's Basketball
Junior forward Keonte Jones makes a play in CSUN's 87-84 win over UCSB, its first win in a Big West Basketball Championships game since 2014. (Chuck Marvel).


The California State University, Northridge men’s basketball team outlasted defending Big West champion University of California, Santa Barbara Wednesday, 87-84 in overtime, to win a game in the Big West Basketball Championship tournament for the first time since 2014.

CSUN Athletics has a full recap of the game.

Under new coach Andy Newman, CSUN’s fast-paced style of play resulted in 18 wins during the regular season, the most since 2008.

The Matadors exciting season continues at 6 p.m. tonight against third-seeded Hawai’i in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Hercules Tires Big West Men’s Basketball Championship in Henderson, Nev.

The conference championship game is Saturday, March 16. The conference champion earns a spot in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament — known as March Madness.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets to the tournament are available online.

Fans can also buy tickets for a CSUN pregame rally at the Dollar Loan Center.

How to Watch or Listen

You can watch Wednesday’s CSUN game on ESPN+ or listen on SiriusXM channel 382 and online channel 972.

The Big West Conference website offers more details on how to watch or listen to all the games in the tournament.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Matadors Earn First Big West Tourney Game in 10 Years
The California State University, Northridge men’s basketball team outlasted defending Big West champion University of California, Santa Barbara Wednesday, 87-84 in overtime, to win a game in the Big West Basketball Championship tournament for the first time since 2014.
Matadors Earn First Big West Tourney Game in 10 Years
Lady Cougs Outlast Chaffey 7-5
College of the Canyons picked up another non-conference victory, this time outlasting visiting Chaffey College 7-5 at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
Lady Cougs Outlast Chaffey 7-5
Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students
March 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.
March 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
CTG Hosts Auditions for Two Comedies
Auditions for "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Neil Simon's Come Blown Your Horn" will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
CTG Hosts Auditions for Two Comedies
March 19: Santa Clarita Tourism Advisory Board Special Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 19 at 3 p.m., in the Mural Room of City Hall.
March 19: Santa Clarita Tourism Advisory Board Special Meeting
March 26-30: Tejon Outlets Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt
Experience the exhilaration of Outlets at Tejon's Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt, returning this spring from March 26 to March 30.
March 26-30: Tejon Outlets Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt
Big Improvements Coming to The Old Road
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that serves the Santa Clarita Valley, that is frequently used by locals and commuters when traffic on the Interstate 5 is snarled due to roadwork or emergency closures.
Big Improvements Coming to The Old Road
COC Names Jaclyn Wosk, Hugo Boyer Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jaclyn Wosk (women's tennis) and Hugo Boyer (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 4-9.
COC Names Jaclyn Wosk, Hugo Boyer Athletes of the Week
CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season
Tax season often brings stress and anxiety, with concerns about correctly filling out forms, but did you know that California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic can help smooth out the process?
CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season
Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Ocean Water Warning for March 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for March 13
March 21: SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night
Step into a world of vibrant lights and pulsating beats at the electrifying Neon Night SENSES Block Party on Thursday, March 21.
March 21: SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night
April 26: SCV Job Fair Returns
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita, the Chamber of Commerce, and America's Job Centers of California to host another valley-wide job fair.
April 26: SCV Job Fair Returns
March 21: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation For Prospective Foster Families
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
March 21: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation For Prospective Foster Families
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Californians applying for a Clean Air Vehicle decal can now enter the digital service express lane with a new online option from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his measure to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Marcia Mayeda | The Rewards of Adopting
In March of 2022 my husband and I volunteered to provide foster care for a two-year-old female Great Pyrenees dog for the Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California Rescue.
Marcia Mayeda | The Rewards of Adopting
CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.25 million federal grant to develop an interdisciplinary program to bridge the divide between those who work with young children with disabilities, educators, behavior interventionists and speech-language pathologists.
CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
As political polarization threatens the foundations of American democracy, newsrooms across the nation — which have long played a vital role in checking political power and keeping the citizenry informed — are laying off staff or disappearing all together.
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, March. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Resurgence IT, 25031 Avenue Stanford STE 10, Valencia, CA 91354.
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
