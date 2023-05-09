header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
| Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Water drop


Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  

Thanks to a five-year $2.9 million Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, known as CIRM, 10 historically underrepresented undergraduate students will gain academic support, hands-on research experiences, and mentorship opportunities.  

The trainees will be supported for three academic years and two summer research opportunities at Los Angeles-area biotechnology companies and at partner institutions UCLA and Cedars Sinai Medical Centers.  

Led by CSUN biology faculty Cindy Malone, Gilberto Flores and Gabriela Chavira, the university’s CIRM N-COMPASS Training Program will be geared to fostering greater awareness and appreciation of diversity, equity and inclusion in trainees, mentors and other program participants.  

“This program is about identifying and fostering untapped talent and bringing diverse and needed perspectives into the regenerative medicine community,” said Malone, director of the CSUN CIRM N-COMPASS and the CSUN-UCLA Stem Cell Scientist Training Program. “The hope is graduates will be prepared for sought after jobs in stem cell-based biotechnology.”  

Students will continue to have access to the mentoring program beyond graduation and will be encouraged to participate as peer mentors. Three different cohorts of students will go through the program over the next five years. The first cohort began in September and will be completing their first academic year in the program this semester.  

Currently, 12 biotech companies, 20 Cedars-Sinai laboratories and 50 UCLA laboratories are committed to the program and its goal of accelerating the delivery of stem cell-based and gene therapy treatments to patients with unmet needs.  

For students interested in the program, Malone says GPA won’t be a factor in consideration as the internship is geared for providing resources in academic and career success. The program, she said, is unique in that it provides academic support for students through workshops and professional development. During their summer internships, trainees will also receive stipends to support them.  

“Giving students the opportunity to work in biotech is great because that can give them a real sense of what it’s like out there,” Flores said. “It’s really hard to know what you want to do as an undergrad in science without having been exposed to anything like that.”  

For more information, contact Malone at cmalone@csun.edu. 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program

CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  
FULL STORY...

May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, May 8, 2023
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards

CalArtians Nominated for 2023 Tony Awards
Friday, May 5, 2023
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced the nominees for the 76th Tony Awards, with a California Institute of the Arts alum and former faculty among the honorees.
FULL STORY...

COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll

COC Student Recognized by ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
College of the Canyons student Jesse McClure is one of 175 students to be recognized nationally as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll for his voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Marks 2023 Commencement With Series of Celebrations

CSUN Marks 2023 Commencement With Series of Celebrations
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Thousands will be cheering later this month as more than 11,000 graduating students cross the stage in front of California State University, Northridge’s iconic University Library as CSUN celebrates its 2023 commencement.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation. 
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business
Law Enforcement Continues Response to the Fentanyl Epidemic
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
Law Enforcement Continues Response to the Fentanyl Epidemic
June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce the launch of the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon.
June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style
Santa Clarita Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, ‘80s Dress Up Night'.
June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit early next month, with an emphasis on diversity. 
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
Three CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Women’s Tennis Academic All-District Honors
CSUN's Jolene Coetzee, Sasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Three CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Women’s Tennis Academic All-District Honors
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
The Valencia based Princess Cruises will homeport in Central Florida. The iconic “Love Boat” brand will re-position its Caribbean Princess ship in late November 2024.
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives need the public's help in identifying suspects who have committed a theft from an elderly victim in Santa Clarita.
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School english teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master's University.
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
SAN DIEGO - College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: