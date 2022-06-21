CSUN Police Services Earns Re-Accreditation from International Body

California State University, Northridge’s Department of Police Services has been re-accredited by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the leading authority on campus public safety.

The accreditation indicates that CSUN’s Department of Police Services has demonstrated to outside, impartial experts that its policies and procedures meet best-practice standards in the profession. Fewer than 100 agencies nationwide have earned this distinction. This is the fifth consecutive time the department has received accreditation from IACLEA.

“In achieving accreditation status for the fifth time, we have distinguished ourselves as a department that holds itself to the highest industry standards, not just for the short-term, but as a department culture,” said CSUN Interim Police Chief Alfredo Fernandez. “I credit all the dedicated personnel of the Department of Police Services for this distinction. Their commitment to serve the university community is second to none, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. On behalf of all our public safety personnel, I once again pledge to provide service that reflects our campus culture of care for our students, faculty and staff, with a lens that supports justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for all.”

IACLEA President Patrick A. Ogden, associate vice president and police chief at the University of Delaware, congratulated CSUN’s Department of Police Services for its re-accreditation, calling it “a unique distinction among campus police and public safety agencies.”

“The men and women protecting the CSUN campus have proven, through policy and practice, the commitment to operate at the highest level of the profession.”

IACLEA accreditation signifies an agency’s ongoing commitment to excellence and state-of-the-art performance in every aspect of its operations. Those standards guide the recruitment, selection, training and professional development of agency personnel and overall agency operations.

“I am proud of the statement our department’s continuing accreditation makes regarding CSUN’s commitment to the safety, security and service of the campus community,” said Colin Donahue, CSUN’s vice president for administration and finance. “The comprehensive and rigorous IACLEA standards ensure we regularly review policies, procedures, training and services for alignment with evolving regulations and best practices, specifically within the unique environment and context of a university campus.”

The Department of Police Services prepared for IACLEA’s onsite assessment by updating policies and operations and ensured that the public and the campus community had an opportunity to provide comments to the outside assessors. Those assessors also visited the campus to review the department’s operations.

The accreditation lasts for four years, during which the department must submit annual reports to show compliance with the standards by which it was initially accredited. Department officials expect to seek another re-accreditation in four years.

CSUN police services representatives will be recognized for the re-accreditation at IACELA’s annual conference and exposition this month.

