header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
80°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
CSUN Police Services Earns Re-Accreditation from International Body
| Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
CSUN police

California State University, Northridge’s Department of Police Services has been re-accredited by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), the leading authority on campus public safety.

The accreditation indicates that CSUN’s Department of Police Services has demonstrated to outside, impartial experts that its policies and procedures meet best-practice standards in the profession. Fewer than 100 agencies nationwide have earned this distinction. This is the fifth consecutive time the department has received accreditation from IACLEA.

“In achieving accreditation status for the fifth time, we have distinguished ourselves as a department that holds itself to the highest industry standards, not just for the short-term, but as a department culture,” said CSUN Interim Police Chief Alfredo Fernandez. “I credit all the dedicated personnel of the Department of Police Services for this distinction. Their commitment to serve the university community is second to none, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. On behalf of all our public safety personnel, I once again pledge to provide service that reflects our campus culture of care for our students, faculty and staff, with a lens that supports justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for all.”

IACLEA President Patrick A. Ogden, associate vice president and police chief at the University of Delaware, congratulated CSUN’s Department of Police Services for its re-accreditation, calling it “a unique distinction among campus police and public safety agencies.”

“The men and women protecting the CSUN campus have proven, through policy and practice, the commitment to operate at the highest level of the profession.”

IACLEA accreditation signifies an agency’s ongoing commitment to excellence and state-of-the-art performance in every aspect of its operations. Those standards guide the recruitment, selection, training and professional development of agency personnel and overall agency operations.

“I am proud of the statement our department’s continuing accreditation makes regarding CSUN’s commitment to the safety, security and service of the campus community,” said Colin Donahue, CSUN’s vice president for administration and finance. “The comprehensive and rigorous IACLEA standards ensure we regularly review policies, procedures, training and services for alignment with evolving regulations and best practices, specifically within the unique environment and context of a university campus.”

The Department of Police Services prepared for IACLEA’s onsite assessment by updating policies and operations and ensured that the public and the campus community had an opportunity to provide comments to the outside assessors. Those assessors also visited the campus to review the department’s operations.

The accreditation lasts for four years, during which the department must submit annual reports to show compliance with the standards by which it was initially accredited. Department officials expect to seek another re-accreditation in four years.

CSUN police services representatives will be recognized for the re-accreditation at IACELA’s annual conference and exposition this month.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Police Services Earns Re-Accreditation from International Body

CSUN Police Services Earns Re-Accreditation from International Body
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 25: CalArts’ ‘Luna’ Modern Reimagining of Chinese Myth

June 25: CalArts’ ‘Luna’ Modern Reimagining of Chinese Myth
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
FULL STORY...

Former Mustang Star Chris Beck Named New TMU Athletic Director

Former Mustang Star Chris Beck Named New TMU Athletic Director
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
FULL STORY...

CSUN Awarded $250k Grant For Tax-Preparation Program

CSUN Awarded $250k Grant For Tax-Preparation Program
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Fall Semester Registration Now Open

College of the Canyons Fall Semester Registration Now Open
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: