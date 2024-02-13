CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference

California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.

Whether it’s artificial intelligence, a modified wheelchair or an enhanced smart phone, assistive technology can transform the lives of people with disabilities.

The public is invited to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month in Anaheim as they explore the advances, showcase products and services and take steps towards paving the path for the future. California State University, Northridge’s 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference is scheduled to take place from March 18 to 22 at the Anaheim Marriott.

The CSUN Conference, as it is known, is internationally recognized as the premier forum of cutting-edge technology and practical solutions that can be utilized to remove barriers that prevent full participation by people with disabilities in education, workplace and social settings.

“This year’s conference is poised to be bigger than ever,” said Julia Santiago, interim managing director for CSUN’s Center on Disabilities, which organizes the conference each year. “With over 300 educational sessions, a high-profile keynote speaker, an exciting schedule of fireside chats with prominent industry leaders and fun networking events, the week is jam packed with so much in store.”

The largest event of its kind, the CSUN Conference features the latest in accessibility and assistive technology and an opportunity for users to talk to researchers, product developers and practitioners about how technology can contribute to making their every lives easier. Past conferences have included the presentations of a retinal projection camera kit designed to help people with visual impairments see to capture images of the world around them, AI luggage for people with visual impairments and self-fitting, over-the-counter hearing aids.

This year’s conference will include a keynote address by Haben Girma, a respected human rights lawyer and advocate for disability justice. She is the first Deafblind person to graduate from Harvard Law School and was named a White House Champion of Change by former President Barack Obama.

In addition to the numerous educational sessions and workshops, returning this year after a successful debut in 2023 is CSUNATC TV, the CSUN Conference broadcast studio, which will include a full schedule of livestreamed sessions and fireside chats on topics including AI, accessibility standards and tech updates in gaming, education and inclusive design.

Each year, the conference’s exhibit hall, which is free and open the pubic, showcases the latest products and services, and provides opportunities for end-users and practitioners to interact directly with companies and providers.

For more information about the conference, and a detailed schedule, visit the conference website here.

