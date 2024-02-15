header image

February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV
Stagecoach movie
March 6: Fifth Annual Health, Wellness Forum Focuses on AI
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announces the details of its highly anticipated Fifth Annual Health & Wellness Forum, slated to take place on Wednesday, March 6, at 8 a.m.

This year’s forum will spotlight the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare and its implications for businesses across all sectors.

Led by keynote speaker Dr. Khan Nguyen, Assistant Executive Medical Director for Care Transformation at the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, the forum will feature insights from esteemed panelists Eleazar Eskin, Professor and Chair of the Department of Computational Medicine at UCLA, and Alen Oganesyan, Associate Chief Information Security Officer at Keck Medicine of USC.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these experts and pose questions.

“As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, businesses face important decisions regarding healthcare services for their employees,” said Becki Robb, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “Our forum aims to provide invaluable insights from experts in the field to help businesses navigate this complex landscape.”

Structured as a working breakfast, the forum will delve into topics such as the evolving role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, considerations for businesses evaluating healthcare services, and practical advice for navigating these changes.

Dr. Nguyen and our esteemed panelists will offer clarity and guidance to empower businesses in their healthcare decision-making processes. AI-driven healthcare solutions have the potential to reduce costs associated with healthcare for businesses and their employees.

By improving preventive care, early diagnosis, and treatment outcomes, businesses can benefit from lower healthcare expenses and improved productivity among their workforce.

“Regardless of what size or type of business you have or are in, it’s essential to stay informed about the advancements in AI technology in healthcare and their potential impact on your business and employees,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity to hear from experts and get your burning questions answered.”

The forum is open to all members of the business community, and registration is now open on the Chamber’s website at the website under the events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
