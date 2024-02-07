DACC Celebrates Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is excited to announce its participation in two significant awareness campaigns: Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month.

Throughout February, DACC will be actively promoting these initiatives to educate the community about the importance of spaying/neutering pets, responsible pet ownership practices, and where resources to assist pet owners can be found.

Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, observed annually in February, aims to raise awareness about the benefits of spay/neuter to reduce pet overpopulation. Spaying and neutering presents many health benefits for pets. Certain types of cancers are eliminated, and some undesirable behaviors can be modified or eliminated by spaying or neutering. Sterilized animals are less likely to roam, thereby decreasing the likelihood of being lost, injured in accidents, or subjected to abuse. DACC encourages pet owners to spay/neuter their pets not only for the benefits above but also because it’s the law.

Simultaneously, February is Responsible Pet Owners Month to highlight the responsibilities associated with pet ownership, including providing proper care, training, and attention to pets’ physical and emotional needs. This campaign emphasizes the importance of adopting pets from reputable sources, providing them with regular veterinary care, and ensuring they are properly identified with tags and microchips.

DACC recognizes the importance of these initiatives to create healthier and happier communities for both pets and people. Throughout the month, DACC will be hosting events and distributing informational materials to promote spay/neuter and responsible pet ownership practices.

“We are excited to participate in Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month to raise awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership,” said Director Marcia Mayeda. “By educating pet owners and the community about the benefits of spaying and neutering pets and providing proper care, we can make a positive impact on pet overpopulation and animal welfare.”

DACC encourages pet owners to join the effort by spreading awareness, supporting local animal welfare organizations, and spay or neuter their pets if they have not already done so.

For more information about spaying and neutering and to view available, please visit the website.

For more information and to view our adoptable pets, please visit the DACC website.

