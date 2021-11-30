header image

2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story]
Paul Walker
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
| Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Imag_ne Art Sculpture

The city of Santa Clarita is holding virtual meeting regarding the Santa Clarita Arts/Culture and Veterans Center Needs Assessment on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.

The consultants are wanting to hold an additional virtual meeting with the arts community. In particular, they want to target individual artists and performers, and cultural group representatives.

If you have any questions, please email Phil Lantis at plantis@santa-clarita.com.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83539555480?pwd=K1dYQXkzU3J2eXQ1YUhuM0lvZmJzQT09

 

Meeting ID: 835 3955 5480

Passcode: 160216

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,83539555480#,,,,*160216# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,83539555480#,,,,*160216# US (Tacoma)

 

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 835 3955 5480

Passcode: 160216

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcQuWi36Z.
