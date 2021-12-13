Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Miranda
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Presentation
Arts Commissioner Vanessa Wilk
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Nov 23, 2021 6:00 PM
2. CHECK REGISTER NO. 25

Check Register No. 25 for the Period 11/05/21 through 11/18/21 and 11/24/21. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 11/08/21 through 11/19/21.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 25
b. Check Register No. 25 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
3. TERMINATION OF RESOLUTION PROCLAIMING EXISTENCE OF A LOCAL EMERGENCY

Approve a resolution terminating the existence of the Local Emergency pertaining to COVID-19.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
4. SANTA CLARITA 2022 EXECUTIVE AND LEGISLATIVE PLATFORM

This document will provide guidance to staff on legislative and regulatory issues of interest to the City Council and assist staff in conducting legislative advocacy at the federal and state levels.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Santa Clarita 2022 Executive and Legislative Platform (Redline)
5. RESOLUTION TO OPT-IN TO A NATIONAL OPIOID SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND ELECT THAT THE CITY DIRECTLY RECEIVE LOCAL FUNDING ALLOCATION

This resolution authorizes the City to opt-in to two national settlement agreements with manufacturers and distributors of opioids and elect to receive a direct funding allocation, as a result of opting into the settlements.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution for Opting-in to National Opioid Settlement
6. AWARD CONTRACT FOR BUS HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION CONSULTING AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Award a contract to Zen Clean Energy Solutions for Bus Hydrogen Refueling Station Consulting and Project Management Services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Zen Proposal- TMF-21-22-02 (available in the City Clerk’s Readng File)
b. TMF-21-22-02 Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. AWARD CONTRACT FOR ASSESSMENT ENGINEERING SERVICES

Award contract for the preparation of the annual levy of Special Assessments and the as-needed creation of new and/or modification of existing Special Districts to Willdan Financial Services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Willdan Proposal LMD-21-22-11 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. RFP LMD-21-22-11 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. AWARD LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR ZONES 20 (GOLDEN VALLEY RANCH COMMERCIAL) AND 21 (GOLDEN VALLEY RANCH RESIDENTIAL)

Award a two-year contract to Oakridge Landscape, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services to Landscape Maintenance District Zones 20 (Golden Valley Ranch Commercial) and 21 (Golden Valley Ranch Residential) for an amount not to exceed $406,080.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Attachment A
b. Oakridge Landscape Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. RFP LMD-21-22-04 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. AWARD LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR ZONES 24 (CANYON GATE) AND 25 (VALLE DE ORO)

Award a two-year contract to Oakridge Landscape, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services to Landscape Maintenance District Zones 24 (Canyon Gate) and 25 (Valle De Oro) for an amount not to exceed $66,528.

 

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Attachment A
b. Oakridge Landscape Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. RFP LMD-21-22-12 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
10. AWARD CONTRACT TO PROCURE AUTOMATED BOOK SORTERS FOR THE SANTA CLARITA PUBLIC LIBRARY

Procurement request for new library automated material handling systems (book sorters) for the Santa Clarita Public Library.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. EnvisionWare Proposal (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Library RFP-21-22-06 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. ADOPT A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE STREET NAME CHANGE OF AUTO CENTER DRIVE TO CHERI FLEMING AUTO CENTER DRIVE, LOCATED NORTH OF MAGIC MOUNTAIN PARKWAY

Resolution authorizing the street name change of Auto Center Drive to Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive in honor of well-known philanthropist, Cheri Fleming.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Location Map
c. Cheri Flemming Street Sign Exhibit
12. 2021-22 CITYWIDE MAJOR THOROUGHFARE MEDIAN REFURBISHMENT, RYE CANYON, PROJECT B1018 – AWARD DESIGN CONTRACT

This action will fund the design of new landscape median improvements along unimproved portions of  Rye Canyon Road, between Avenue Scott and Avenue Stanford.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Proposal for Pacific Coast Land Design, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
13. APPROVAL OF REAL PROPERTY ACQUISITION OF 10 +/- ACRES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY IN THE ACTON AREA, EAST OF THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA AND SOUTH OF SOLEDAD CANYON ROAD, ASSESSORS PARCEL NUMBER 3210-017-044

Approval of acquisition of 10 +/- acres of real property in the Acton area to contribute to the City of Santa Clarita’s preserved open space.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Acton Property Agenda Map 12.2021
14. AWARD CONTRACT FOR ENCAMPMENT CLEAN-UP SERVICES

Award a contract for Citywide encampment clean-up services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Woods Maintenance Services, Inc.’s Proposal
b. Request for Proposal CD-21-22-05 (available in City Clerk’s Reading File)
15. AWARD CONTRACT FOR RECORDS STORAGE SERVICES

The City contracts for records storage services and destruction of inactive records; the current contract expires January 31, 2022, and this item would consider awarding a new, multi-year contract.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
New Business
16. INTRODUCTION AND FIRST READING OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE SANTA CLARITA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING CITY MANAGER REMOVAL METHOD AND NOTICE

This ordinance will amend Section 2.08.100 of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code and state that the removal of the City Manager shall change from a majority vote to a 4/5 vote of the whole Council in a regular Council meeting.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance
17. FISCAL YEAR 2021-2022 MID-YEAR BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS

As the organization approaches the middle of the fiscal year, it is standard procedure to perform a mid-year review of the City’s budgetary and financial position to ensure any deviations from the initial budget projections are proactively addressed. Staff also reviews requests for appropriations to address new priorities that are unfunded or under-funded.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution Amending the Budgets for FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22
b. Resolution Approving Classification Salary Schedules and City Manager Salary Adjustment and Allowance Change
c. Resolution Approving the Adoption of Post-Employment Benefits Trust
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
Future Meetings