The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, located on the 1st Floor of City Hall.

Items on the agenda include Santa Clarita’s 2022 executive and legislative platform, and a proposal to change the name of Auto Center Drive to Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive.

The full agenda can you viewed in its entirety below.

