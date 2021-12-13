Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency
This resolution authorizes the City to opt-in to two national settlement agreements with manufacturers and distributors of opioids and elect to receive a direct funding allocation, as a result of opting into the settlements.
Award a two-year contract to Oakridge Landscape, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services to Landscape Maintenance District Zones 20 (Golden Valley Ranch Commercial) and 21 (Golden Valley Ranch Residential) for an amount not to exceed $406,080.
Award a two-year contract to Oakridge Landscape, Inc., to provide landscape maintenance services to Landscape Maintenance District Zones 24 (Canyon Gate) and 25 (Valle De Oro) for an amount not to exceed $66,528.
This ordinance will amend Section 2.08.100 of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code and state that the removal of the City Manager shall change from a majority vote to a 4/5 vote of the whole Council in a regular Council meeting.
As the organization approaches the middle of the fiscal year, it is standard procedure to perform a mid-year review of the City’s budgetary and financial position to ensure any deviations from the initial budget projections are proactively addressed. Staff also reviews requests for appropriations to address new priorities that are unfunded or under-funded.
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
With heavy rain expected throughout Southern California over the next few days, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reminds residents to be aware of the potential for mud and debris flow dangers associated with rain
Eleven members of the Canyons Aquatic Club, along with their coaches and parents, presented the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative with a card, swim cap and a $1,000 donation for the Veteran Center on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Between now and New Year’s Day, first responders see an increase in 9-1-1 calls for emergencies related to carbon monoxide alarms and poisoning, electrical fires and fires caused by unattended candles or through the improper use of space heaters.
The William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board unanimously passed a resolution offering the Classified School Employees Summer Assistance Program for those employed less than 12 months a year by the District.
Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Paul De La Cerda, dean of East Los Angeles College, and former Saugus Union School District Board president, has been charged with overbilling his employer for trips he took.
The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
