Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’

The Antelope Valley Indian Museum announced it will host the 10th annual Holidays on the Homestead celebration on Saturday, Dec, 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Originally a 1930’s homestead, the museum’s historic grounds will be decorated in vintage holiday style and feature live acoustic music around a campfire, tours of the grounds, a country craft boutique, real cowboy coffee brewed over the fire, and hot chocolate or cider for the kids.

Explore the unique hand-built museum and whimsical grounds at night, with soft lighting and the smell of fresh greenery, and the wintery sky sparkling over the desert.

Stay warm around the blazing campfire while cowboy poetry singer Michael Tcherkassky, “The Saddle Serenader”, croons the romantic poetry about life on the range that cattlemen composed by day during their journeys across the old west, and then shared around the campfire when the sun went down. Michael has performed traditional cowboy songs and poetry for many years at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival and other events around the country.

The country craft boutique features unique gift ideas, made by local artists. The crafters carry on the artistic tradition of Howard Arden Edwards, who built the Indian Museum to display his collection of American Indian artifacts. The Craftsman-style building is decorated with his colorful representations of Indian culture and creative hand-made furniture.

Rose Edwards was known for her tasty rib-sticking chili and cornbread feasts at their holiday celebrations. Each event admission includes a bowl of chili, complemented by delicious cornbread generously provided by The Lemon Leaf Café (sorry, no chili cookoff for this year).

Event admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12, and ages 5 and under are free. Masks are required to enter the museum, craft boutique, and chili kitchen.

Information can be found at www.AVIM.parks.ca.gov and www.Facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum, or call (661) 946-3055 (711, TTY relay service). Come out for this special holiday event, rain or shine, and support the museum and local artisans!

Additional Information:

When: Saturday, December 4th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rain or Shine!

Where: Antelope Valley Indian Museum, 15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster (near Lake Los Angeles)

From Hwy 14, take Avenue K east, turn right on 150th Street East, and left on East Avenue M. The museum is on the left.

Admission: $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, ages 5 and under free.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...