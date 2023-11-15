Dec. 6: Hart & Main Hosts Second Jazz on Main Concert

The Jazz on Main is returning with its speakeasy jazz concert at Hart & Main in Old Town Newhall.

Enjoy an evening of jazz music from a talented group of artists. The event will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 featuring The John Pramik Goup.

Hart & Main is located at 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The Jazz on Main event is produced by Bill Miranda Media and Pramik Entertainment.

Tickets are $75 per person. Champagne and Appetizers are included with purchase.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about Jazz on Main click the link.

Jazz on Main, has been passionate about live music for decades. Their journey began as a small group of friends who loved going to gigs together and has now grown into a thriving business that connects music lovers with their favorite artists.

