Dec. 7-8: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its Holiday Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

Create and decorate holiday wreaths, centerpieces and ornaments using a large assortment of fresh-cut greenery, pine cones and other beautiful natural treasures. In addition, the gift shop will be open with lots of holiday items.

Children’s crafts will also be available. For those with allergy concerns, please note that peanut butter is used on some craft items.

Please note that this is a fundraising event for the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates and that there is a charge for all activities. Cash, check, credit and debit cards will be accepted.

For more information please call (661)259-7721 or email: info@placerita.org.

