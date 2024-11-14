Dec. 7-8: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair

|
ARTree Community Arts Center will host a continuation of the courtyard beautification project with a teen Paint a Rock event, Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-3 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall CA 91321.
California State Parks invites all off-roading enthusiasts to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division’s Fall OHV Safety Week from Nov. 16 to 24. This year’s theme, “Share the Trails,” focuses on fostering respect, responsibility and a sense of community for all who enjoy California’s diverse off-highway trails.
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its Holiday Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
The California Department of Transportation has been awarded a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the 2023 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program to provide real-time, critical information to drivers by connecting vehicles and roadside equipment with cellular networks.
Freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez drilled a 21-yard field goal as time expired, lifting No. 12 Canyons to a 27-24 comeback victory over No. 14 Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday Nov. 9.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
In a tense three sets that found The Master's University's women's volleyball team having to come from behind, the No. 1-seeded Lady Mustangs defeated the No. 4-seed Embry-Riddle Eagles 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 to win the semifinals of the GSAC Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Tuesday night, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season.
I think we’re all glad that the extreme heat of the past few months here in southern California has passed, and we are now enjoying some beautiful fall days.
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Rene Antonio Leon.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
