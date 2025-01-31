Feb. 15: Placerita Canyon Women’s Galentine’s Day Hike

A womans only “Galentine’s Day Hike” will be held 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road Newhall, CA 91321.

For this adventure, celebrate Valentine’s day by going on a Galentine’s Hike to Placerita Canyon and hope to spot a waterfall along the way. Located on the west end of the San Gabriel Mountains, Placerita Canyon Natural Area, also know as Placerita Canyon State Park has something for everyone. There are easy canyon trails and tougher backcountry tracks, along with a nature center and an Ecology Trail that offers an easy loop for those interested in local plants. Gold was discovered in Placerita Canyon in 1842, and a century later the canyon rushed onto the silver screen as a backdrop for westerns.

This trail is 4.7-mile with roughly 509 feet of elevation gain. It is rated easy to moderate. There are no reliable water sources on this trail, so please plan on carrying a half-day supply of water.

Trailhead Link (AllTrails): https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/california/placerita-canyon-and-waterfall-trail?u=i&sh=e9a8sl

The hike is subject to change due to weather and changing trail conditions

The guides are certified wilderness first aid and wilderness first responders. This is a casual get together for shared outdoor enthusiasts. Safety is a top priority. A signed liability waiver is required to attend the hike.

What to Bring:

Pack at least 2 liters of water.

Snacks.

It may be chilly this time of year. Please dress accordingly.

Shoes with good traction

A backpack to carry all essentials

Sunscreen, sun hat, sunglasses

Headlamp

For more information visit the eventbrite website or email adventurepea1@gmail.com.

