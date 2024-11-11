Nov. 17: Mojave Desert Burrowers, Survival Event at Placerita Canyon

Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

From ground squirrels to burrowing owls, explore the secret lives of Mojave’s underground dwellers. Learn how these creatures navigate the impacts of a warming desert and human expansion.

What challenges do they face and what adaptations help them survive in a landscape that’s changing faster than ever?

Cristhian Mace, Natural Areas Biologist for Los Angeles County Parks, focuses on creating Natural Resource Management Plans. Cristhian has over 10 years of biological consulting experience.

For more info call (661) 259-7721 or info@placerita.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...