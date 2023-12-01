Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia

Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events. The event will include a fun game of Kahoot trivia on Zoom starting at 12 p.m. for a chance to be deemed Green Santa Clarita Super Fan and win a prize !

Questions will be asked about some of the City’s popular annual events, how to dispose of waste properly and other important sustainability tips and programs we promote throughout the year on our website, social media and other communication tools. Have you been paying attention? Join the game and let’s see!

To kick off the game click, the Zoom link below and be prepared to access Kahoot by downloading the app on your smartphone or visit kahoot.it on your desktop or laptop*. The GAME PIN will be shared a few minutes before the start time. There will be several multiple-choice questions, which will pop up on the screen and be read out loud. The person who answers correctly and the quickest gets the most points. Hope to “see” you there!

At game time, click the following Zoom link and enter the unique passcode:

https://santaclarita.zoom.us/ j/87991976362

Meeting ID: 879 9197 6362

Passcode: GreenSC

***You will need to have access to both Zoom and Kahoot at the same time.

For more information, email environment@santaclarita.gov or call (661) 286-4098.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...