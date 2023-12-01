Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7 p.m.
|
As the new Commissioner of Athletics, this is the first opportunity I have had to witness and participate in the planning and implementation of the championship events held every year by the CIF Southern Section.
|
Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in commemorating the 35th annual World AIDS Day Friday, with the theme “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.”
|
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
|
Mission Opera is presenting its fourth annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’ - a free concert for residents of Santa Clarita featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance, Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.
|
The holiday season holds a special place in our hearts as we get to spend time with loved ones.
|
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
|
1929
- Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27).
|
California State Parks and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) signed a historic agreement Thursday to formalize their cooperation and collaboration in the management and protection of natural and cultural resources and interpretation for state parks within the Tribe’s ancestral lands.
|
Calling all Los Angeles Kings fans – in coordination with the “2023 We Are All Kings Rink Tour”, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host 2-3 current Kings players this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
|
“Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs worldwide. The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley joins the annual awareness and educational campaign which takes place during the United Nations 16 days of Activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
|
The Baker Family Foundation is proud to announce the re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” an entrepreneurial pitch contest for high school students grades 9 - 12, and college students between ages 18 - 25.
|
Nestled in the hearts of our community, the Santa Clarita Public Library system holds an important place in the lives of our residents.
|
The countdown to holiday magic has officially begun.
|
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jade Sims (women's basketball) and Noah Staples (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Nov. 20-25.
|
While yarn and thread have long been traditional materials for needlepoint, or canvas hand embroidery, California Institute of the Arts alum Mark Chamness (Art BFA 96) has made do with more unorthodox fibers.
|
2013
- Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center. [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations released its annual analysis of hate crimes reported throughout Los Angeles County in 2022.
|
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Highway Patrol is increasing statewide efforts to combat organized retail crime as the annual holiday shopping season begins.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Project Equity, launched Employee Ownership LA County.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.