header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 4
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita to Swear in New City Council Members, Choose Mayor
| Friday, Dec 4, 2020
swear in

The Santa Clarita City Council will swear in two Council members and choose the new mayor for 2021 in a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, December 8, starting at 5 p.m.

The special meeting for the annual City Council reorganization will follow a special meeting in closed session at 4:30 p.m. regarding pending litigation (related to Casa Greene Inc., et al. v. The State of California, etc, et al.; LASC Case No. 20STCV34976).

At 6 p.m., a regular meeting of the City Council will follow the swearing-in and mayoral vote.

The reorganization meeting will start with public participation for items on the agenda, followed by presentations.

Outgoing Mayor Cameron Smyth, wrapping up his fourth term as mayor (following terms in 2003, 2005 and 2017), will sum up his year leading the council, City Manager Ken Striplin will make presentations, retiring Councilman Bob Kellar will make comments, and there will be presentations by non-city officials.

The Council will then certify the results of the Nov. 3 General Election, swear in Smyth to a new term, and swear in Councilman-elect Jason Gibbs to his first term.

Finally, the newly reorganized City Council — Councilmembers Marsha McLean, Laurene Weste, Jason Gibbs, Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Miranda, and Smyth — will nominate and vote for the next mayor and mayor pro-tem.

In the Council’s present rotation system, the mayor pro-tem is in line to succeed the outgoing mayor. Barring any unexpected motions or moves, Bill Miranda is poised to become Santa Clarita’s next mayor.

Smyth will then pass the mayor’s gavel to the new mayor, who will be sworn in along with the new mayor pro-tem.

In the regular meeting at 6 p.m., the Council will consider:

* Renewing its contract with Washington D.C.-based firm MMO Partners for federal legislative advocacy services; hear the second reading of an ordinance to update the city’s Unified Development Code, Lyons Avenue Corridor Plan, Soledad Canyon Road Corridor Plan, and the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan;

* Approval of the final tract map and accept and reject offers of dedication for Tract No. 73858, for condominiums to be located in the Plum Canyon community on the east side of Whites Canyon Road, south of Skyline Ranch Road;

* Awarding a contract to Lanair Group, LLC, for the purchase of Ciena fiber electronics hardware to increase the capacity of the fiber-optic connection between the city’s primary data center and downtown Los Angeles in order to attract new, high-speed Internet service providers who will require this capacity to service local businesses.

Read the complete agenda for the regular meeting here.

Details for Public Participation

Council Chambers are located at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita 91355.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can also observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

Members of the community may observe the meetings via live stream at santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, submit an electronic speaker form at
https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate in the special reorganization meeting and the swear-in using Zoom use Webinar ID: 934 6916 8717
and Passcode Required: 846898

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/93469168717

To participate in the regular meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 978 1908 5061 and Password: 22753

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/97819085061

Telephone (both reorganization and regular meetings):
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the mayor.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Dec. 8: Santa Clarita to Swear in New City Council Members, Choose Mayor

Dec. 8: Santa Clarita to Swear in New City Council Members, Choose Mayor
Friday, Dec 4, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council will swear in two Council members and choose the new mayor for 2021 in a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, December 8, starting at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies

Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested residents to apply for several positions serving on the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel (FAAP).
FULL STORY...

Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey

Residents Encouraged to Provide Input on 2021-22 Community Needs Survey
Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
What is the most effective way for the city of Santa Clarita to allocate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding?
FULL STORY...

Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units

Planning Commission Scheduled to Discuss Amendments to Accessory Dwelling Units
Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to attain more local control of the development of accessory dwelling units through a proposed update of its development code and an ordinance.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’

Dec. 2: DFY in SCV Parent Workshop on ‘A Zooming World’
Monday, Nov 30, 2020
To help equip parents for success during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita and Education Consultant Renee Marshall are teaming up to bring the community another DFY in SCV virtual Parent Engagement Workshop on Wednesday, December 2, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Nixes Competing in Delayed Fall Sports Season
Citing COVID-19 related health and safety concerns posed to student-athletes, coaches, and support staff, College of the Canyons teams will not participate in the upcoming California Community College Athletic Association Spring I 2021 season.
COC Nixes Competing in Delayed Fall Sports Season
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita to Swear in New City Council Members, Choose Mayor
The Santa Clarita City Council will swear in two Council members and choose the new mayor for 2021 in a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, December 8, starting at 5 p.m.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita to Swear in New City Council Members, Choose Mayor
Dec. 11: Services for Community Leader Cheri Fleming to be Live-Streamed
Cheryl Anne “Cheri” Fleming, 69, of Valencia, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, following a brief illness resulting from a brain aneurysm.
Dec. 11: Services for Community Leader Cheri Fleming to be Live-Streamed
L.A. County Launches COVID-19 Home Test Collection Pilot
Los Angeles County launched a new COVID-19 home test collection program Friday which allows certain county residents to do free testing from the comfort of their own homes.
L.A. County Launches COVID-19 Home Test Collection Pilot
Vaccine Trust Is Up, Pew Finds, Along With Attitudes on Masks
As a vaccine for COVID-19 edges closer, 60% of Americans say they will take it when it becomes available but a full 21% say they will not, the Pew Research Center reported Thursday.
Vaccine Trust Is Up, Pew Finds, Along With Attitudes on Masks
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Surge; 10,201 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health again confirms the highest daily number of new cases and people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases, Hospitalizations Continue to Surge; 10,201 Total SCV Cases
SCV Water Takes On Proper Soils, Fertilizers at Next Virtual Gardening Class
Are your plants growing slower than you would like? Feeling a little frustrated? The health of your plants depends on the soil they’re planted in and the fertilizer you use to help them grow!
SCV Water Takes On Proper Soils, Fertilizers at Next Virtual Gardening Class
L.A. County Ordered to Provide Proof Outdoor Dining Poses COVID-19 Risks
After imposing a temporary ban on outdoor dining, Los Angeles County health officials have to prove in court how it poses a significant risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to a county judge’s ruling Wednesday.
L.A. County Ordered to Provide Proof Outdoor Dining Poses COVID-19 Risks
Red Flag Conditions Prompt SCV Power-Shutoffs
Some Santa Clarita Valley residents were without power Thursday morning, while others remained under consideration for power shut-offs amid Red Flag conditions.
Red Flag Conditions Prompt SCV Power-Shutoffs
County Probation Receives Grant to Monitor High-Risk DUI Offenders
The Los Angeles County Probation Department is the recipient of a one-year, $356,615.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders.
County Probation Receives Grant to Monitor High-Risk DUI Offenders
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order Thursday, aimed at getting residents to stay home as much as possible in areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 surge for at least three weeks, with L.A. County on track to be placed under the order in the coming days.
New Regional Stay-at-Home Order Issued for California
JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
JCI Santa Clarita, a premier young professional organization in the community, is partnering with our local WiSH Education Foundation to present the First Annual Virtual WiSH Run starting Friday, Jan. 1 - Saturday, Jan 9.
JCI Santa Clarita, WiSH Foundation Partner for Inaugural Virtual WiSH Run
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
(CN) — Real estate developers who promised to fund a nonprofit dedicated to preserving 90% of a 270,000-acre property north of Los Angeles are violating a 12-year-old pact by cutting their quarterly conservation payments, environmental groups claim in a new lawsuit.
Tejon Ranch Accused of Violating Pact to Fund Conservation
Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested residents to apply for several positions serving on the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; and the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel (FAAP).
Santa Clarita Seeking Local Residents for Appointment Vacancies
GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Santa Clarita.
GreenPal Lawn Mowing App Launches in Santa Clarita
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation (SCVEF) is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a virtual Teacher Tribute on Friday, Dec. 4, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 4: SCV Education Foundation’s Virtual Teacher Tribute
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 40 new deaths and 5,987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the total number of Santa Clarita Valley residents diagnosed with the virus topped 10,000.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record Hospitalizations in L.A. County; SCV Total Cases Top 10K
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
In response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is suspending in-person outdoor programs in accordance with the county's Nov. 30 "Safer At Home" Health Officer Order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks Halt In-Person Outdoor Programs Due to COVID-19 Surge
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
The California Interscholastic Federation or CIF has postponed youth sports competitions including championship events until at least Jan. 1, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
CIF Postpones Education-Based Athletics into 2021
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and more than 50 other lawmakers are demanding answers from Bank of America surrounding the state Employment Development Department’s latest problem: the freezing and draining of unemployment benefits in EDD accounts.
Lawmakers Demand Answers from Bank of America on Draining of EDD Accounts
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
Noah Michael Englerth of Castaic has been missing a month, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating him.
Missing: Noah Englerth of Castaic; LASD Asks Public’s Help
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
With a multiday Red Flag warning issued throughout Southern California, multiple parts of the Santa Clarita Valley remained under consideration for power shutoffs Wednesday.
SCE Warns of Power Shutoffs, State Readies Fire Resources
%d bloggers like this: