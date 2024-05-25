Calgrove SB Off Ramp Nighttime Closure May 29-June 28

As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, OHLA-USA will be extending the existing southbound Calgrove Boulevard off ramp.

Full closure of the southbound Calgrove Boulevard off ramp is anticipated to run Wednesday May 29 through Friday, June 28 from 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Detours available:

Southbound on I-5: Exit Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road, turn right on Pico Canyon Road, turn left on The Old Road, continue to Calgrove Boulevard.

Please be aware, the speed limit remains at 55mph within construction work zones.

For more information, visit metro.net/i-5-enhancements, or call (213) 922-2772.

