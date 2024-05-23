header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
| Thursday, May 23, 2024

Laurene Weste 2024“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.” – President Harry S. Truman

Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.

Across the country, Americans honor these fallen soldiers through a variety of ceremonies and parades, like we do each year at Eternal Valley. Whether on the battlefields of Gettysburg, the beaches of Normandy or the rugged terrain of Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, their names echo through history, their valor forever etched in time.

Memorial Day is not only a poignant reminder of those we have lost, but it also reaffirms the values that define us as a nation. It is a testament to the enduring bond of solidarity that unites us across generations. By honoring the sacrifices of the past, we renew our commitment to the ideals of freedom, justice and democracy for which they fought and died. In this shared moment of reflection, we can draw solace from the knowledge that their legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all who cherish our freedom.

Here in Santa Clarita, we honor our active military personnel from the Santa Clarita Valley through the Hometown Heroes Military Banner Program. Throughout the year, we proudly install banners in the community with printed photos and names of military personnel who have fought for our country from our city. Yet, there are 24 banners that stand out amongst the rest, the Gold Star Fallen Warriors.

Airman Steven Isaiah Anderson, Private Matthew Gonzalez, Senior Airman Fabian Reyes, Corporal Adrian Santiago, Private First Class Brendan Friedrich, Master Gunnery Sergeant Joseph Gray II, Senior Airman Atahualpa Castillo, Private First Class Austen Houchen, Technical Sergeant Christopher Pentecostes, Sergeant Jake Solley, Major Alan Colley, Corporal Joseph Salcido, Major Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, Senior Master Sergeant Sean Gallagher, Specialist Rudy Acosta, Specialist Stephen E. Colley, Sergeant John M. Conant, Specialist Jose Ricardo Flores, Sergeant Ian T. Gelig, Private First Class Cole W. Larsen, Corporal Richard Nordland, Sergeant Dennis L. Sellen Jr., Lance Corporal Richard P. Slocum and Private First Class Jake W. Suter.

These are the names of the men who lost their lives since 9/11 while serving in the United States Armed Forces. These banners are hung exclusively on the approach to the Fallen Warriors Memorial Bridge, dedicated to these courageous men. Each banner not only signifies a life lost, but also a local family whose lives were forever changed. They no longer have the ability to hug their loved ones, to tell their father, son, brother, uncle or friend just how much they mean to them. Each of these banners show the photo of a true hero, someone who many of us called our friends and family.

At Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall, we also have the Fallen Warriors Monument which has the name of every known soldier in the Santa Clarita Valley who was killed in action, etched into a beautiful granite wall. This monument honors those who fought in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and the Iraq Afghanistan War.

As many people enjoy a long weekend and go on vacation during Memorial Day, I urge you to pause and reflect on the true meaning of this holiday. Reflect on the debt of gratitude we owe to the 1.2 million men and women who gave their lives for our freedom. This year we will also salute the brave and courageous women who have served our country so faithfully at Eternal Valley, at the top of the hill, 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27. Keep all of their families in our hearts and prayers, as they do not get to spend an extended weekend with their lost loved one. Let us honor their memory not only with words, but with deeds, by living our lives in a manner worthy of their sacrifice, ensuring they will never be forgotten.

Councilmember Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes

Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community

Ken Striplin | Nurturing Greenery, Cultivating Community
Monday, May 20, 2024
Whether you’re exploring the trails in our vast open spaces, enjoying time in any of our 38 parks or simply driving through the community, Santa Clarita stands out from the rest.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!

Jason Gibbs | It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!
Thursday, May 16, 2024
April has always been one of my favorite months because year after year, it’s the sign that baseball is officially back. As a longtime Dodger fan, I have fond memories of piling into the family Volkswagen with my brothers and parents for a day spent at Dodger Stadium.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth

Kathryn Barger | Uplifting Foster Youth
Monday, May 13, 2024
May is National Foster Youth Month! It was an honor to coauthor a motion at this week's Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting to celebrate. 
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling

Ken Striplin | Benefits of Cycling
Monday, May 13, 2024
There is no better time to pump up your tires and take your bicycle for a spin.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge

Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
Thursday, May 9, 2024
As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 25-June 29: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at CTG
"The Play That Goes Wrong" will open 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The opening night performance will also feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.
May 25-June 29: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at CTG
APWA SoCal Chapter Recognizes Santa Clarita with Trio of Awards
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the city with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2023.
APWA SoCal Chapter Recognizes Santa Clarita with Trio of Awards
Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Honors Clinkunbroomer
The 55th Annual Los Angeles County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 22, to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and formally inscribed two new names to the memorial wall at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Honors Clinkunbroomer
May 27: SCV Memorial Day Ceremony at Eternal Valley
SCV Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park will present the 36th annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen American heroes on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
May 27: SCV Memorial Day Ceremony at Eternal Valley
June 21: Free Eco Hero Show for Ages 5-12
The city of Santa Clarita and GreenSantaClarita.com will host a fun, free Eco Hero Show on Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.
June 21: Free Eco Hero Show for Ages 5-12
The Cube Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
For the second consecutive year, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament. This year’s tournament will feature 43 teams, from across California. Games will begin Thursday, May 23 and end Monday, May 27.
The Cube Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Cougar Track & Field Honored with 16 All-WSC Selections
The College of the Canyons track and field program had a combined 16 student-athletes from the men's and women's teams earn All-Western State Conference honors based on their individual performance at the WSC Championships earlier this month.
Cougar Track & Field Honored with 16 All-WSC Selections
TMU Athletes Compete at NAIA Track & Field Championships
While the first day of the NAIA Track and Field National Championships was mostly about the prelims, there were a few finals that saw The Master's University athletes do well.
TMU Athletes Compete at NAIA Track & Field Championships
TMU’s Larson Makes Cut at NAIA National Championships
The Master's University Men's Gold Jonathan Larson shot a 1-over 73 in the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships, giving him a two-day total of 5-over 149 to make the cut in Dalton, Ga.
TMU’s Larson Makes Cut at NAIA National Championships
Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.
Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Volunteers Sought for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
The inauguaral Santa Clarita Valley Festival at College of the Canyons will be held Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Volunteers Sought for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
State Parks Offer Veterans, Military Free Admission on Memorial Day
California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members, by offering free admission to 143 participating state park units, including the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve, Fort Tejon State Historic Park, Malibu Creek State Park and other Southern California locations, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
State Parks Offer Veterans, Military Free Admission on Memorial Day
Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative's inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival was held Saturday, May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Public Health Attends White House Event on Community Violence Intervention
Representatives from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Office of Violence Prevention today joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network at an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
Public Health Attends White House Event on Community Violence Intervention
May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, May 23 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up
June 7: The MAIN Hosts Two Female Lead Comedy Performances
Ditch the predictable and dive headfirst into the Liquid Courage Comedy Hour, Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8 at 8 p.m. in Old Town Newhall.
June 7: The MAIN Hosts Two Female Lead Comedy Performances
Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today joined Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, along with teachers, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates, to announce Assembly Bill (AB) 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, to ensure all students have a safe and supportive environment to learn regardless of gender identity. 
Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
Wilk’s Parent Advisory Council Transparency Bill Passes Senate Floor
 Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced that his second school transparency bill, which mandates the California Department of Education to publish information on its website about the members selected for its Parent Advisory Council, was approved on the Senate Floor.
Wilk’s Parent Advisory Council Transparency Bill Passes Senate Floor
DMV Innovations Making it Easier than Ever to Skip Office Trip
The Department of Motor Vehicles is making it so easy for Californians to take care of business as part of its customer-focused digital transformation that the DMV will no longer process simple transactions in offices that can easily be completed online or through other convenient options.
DMV Innovations Making it Easier than Ever to Skip Office Trip
CNA Applauds State Senate’s Passage of S.B. 1061 Removing Medical Debt From Credit Reports
California Nurses Association applauds the California Senate’s passage (31-8) of S.B. 1061, which would prohibit consumer reporting agencies from including medical debt on credit reports.
CNA Applauds State Senate’s Passage of S.B. 1061 Removing Medical Debt From Credit Reports
CHP Urges Everyone to ‘Buckle Up’ as Holiday Weekend Approaches
As Memorial Day weekend approaches and Californians gear up for summer festivities, the California Highway Patrol will implement a statewide traffic enforcement effort to help everyone reach their destination safely.
CHP Urges Everyone to ‘Buckle Up’ as Holiday Weekend Approaches
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation to Save, Improve the Lives of Pets in L.A.
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation is set to receive a $75,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit, Petco Love, in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Los Angeles County.
National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation to Save, Improve the Lives of Pets in L.A.
From COC to the University of Cambridge
When Nicole Brooks leafed through the College of the Canyons Fall 2022 class schedule, a British Literature course caught her eye. 
From COC to the University of Cambridge
SCVNews.com