May 24
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
May 31: City Wide Revival at Cougar Stadium
| Friday, May 24, 2024

A City Wide Revival led by Eriona Grabocka of Eriona Grabocka Ministries will be held Friday, May 31 at Cougar Stadium Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Churches in the Santa Clarita Valley will come together for a night of prayer and worship on Friday, May 31 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

All are welcome at this free event to pray for Santa Clarita, the leadership, the children, the youth, families and more.

For more information visit www.erionagrabockaministries.org/events-and-media.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMU Women’s Relay Team Earns a Podium
The Master's women's 4x800 relay team got to stand on the podium after an eighth-place finish, and several individuals qualified for event finals, at the NAIA Track & Field National Championships.
TMU Women’s Relay Team Earns a Podium
May 31: City Wide Revival at Cougar Stadium
A City Wide Revival led by Eriona Grabocka of Eriona Grabocka Ministries will be held Friday, May 31 at Cougar Stadium Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 31: City Wide Revival at Cougar Stadium
May 28: City Council to Discuss Development, Roads, Legislation
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. that will discuss road work projects, development projects, state legislation and a Public Hearing regarding an amendment to the Tourism Marketing District Ordinance that would update the benefit zone to include newly constructed hotels
May 28: City Council to Discuss Development, Roads, Legislation
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
June 1: Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night at The MAIN
The Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night: April Foolsish Show will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.
June 1: Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night at The MAIN
‘Splash in the Water’ at Castaic Lake
"Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake is a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7 to 14. Presented by California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation. The program runs on Fridays now throuogh Aug. 9.
‘Splash in the Water’ at Castaic Lake
May 25-June 29: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at CTG
"The Play That Goes Wrong" will open 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The opening night performance will also feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.
May 25-June 29: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at CTG
APWA SoCal Chapter Recognizes Santa Clarita with Trio of Awards
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the city with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2023.
APWA SoCal Chapter Recognizes Santa Clarita with Trio of Awards
Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Honors Clinkunbroomer
The 55th Annual Los Angeles County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 22, to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and formally inscribed two new names to the memorial wall at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Honors Clinkunbroomer
May 27: SCV Memorial Day Ceremony at Eternal Valley
SCV Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park will present the 36th annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen American heroes on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
May 27: SCV Memorial Day Ceremony at Eternal Valley
June 21: Free Eco Hero Show for Ages 5-12
The city of Santa Clarita and GreenSantaClarita.com will host a fun, free Eco Hero Show on Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.
June 21: Free Eco Hero Show for Ages 5-12
The Cube Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
For the second consecutive year, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament. This year’s tournament will feature 43 teams, from across California. Games will begin Thursday, May 23 and end Monday, May 27.
The Cube Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament
Cougar Track & Field Honored with 16 All-WSC Selections
The College of the Canyons track and field program had a combined 16 student-athletes from the men's and women's teams earn All-Western State Conference honors based on their individual performance at the WSC Championships earlier this month.
Cougar Track & Field Honored with 16 All-WSC Selections
TMU Athletes Compete at NAIA Track & Field Championships
While the first day of the NAIA Track and Field National Championships was mostly about the prelims, there were a few finals that saw The Master's University athletes do well.
TMU Athletes Compete at NAIA Track & Field Championships
TMU’s Larson Makes Cut at NAIA National Championships
The Master's University Men's Gold Jonathan Larson shot a 1-over 73 in the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships, giving him a two-day total of 5-over 149 to make the cut in Dalton, Ga.
TMU’s Larson Makes Cut at NAIA National Championships
Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.
Laurene Weste | Honoring Our Fallen Heroes
Volunteers Sought for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Festival at College of the Canyons will be held Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Volunteers Sought for Inaugural SCV Book Festival
State Parks Offer Veterans, Military Free Admission on Memorial Day
California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members, by offering free admission to 143 participating state park units, including the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve, Fort Tejon State Historic Park, Malibu Creek State Park and other Southern California locations, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
State Parks Offer Veterans, Military Free Admission on Memorial Day
Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative's inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival was held Saturday, May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival Celebrates Young Creatives
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Public Health Attends White House Event on Community Violence Intervention
Representatives from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Office of Violence Prevention today joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network at an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
Public Health Attends White House Event on Community Violence Intervention
May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, May 23 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
May 23: Circle K Offers 40 Cents Off For Fuel Day Pop-up
June 7: The MAIN Hosts Two Female Lead Comedy Performances
Ditch the predictable and dive headfirst into the Liquid Courage Comedy Hour, Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8 at 8 p.m. in Old Town Newhall.
June 7: The MAIN Hosts Two Female Lead Comedy Performances
Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today joined Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, along with teachers, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates, to announce Assembly Bill (AB) 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, to ensure all students have a safe and supportive environment to learn regardless of gender identity. 
Legislators and LGBTQ+ Advocates Announce New SAFETY ACT
