June 22: Free Scrap Tire Collection Event

A free scrap tire collection event will be held Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

This event is open to all Los Angeles county residents.

If you transport 10 or more tires, please contact the County a week ahead of time at (626) 430-5540 to request a Tire Transport Form.

Please note: Tires from businesses and tractor-sized tires will not be accepted.

If you have used tires you need to dispose of bring them to this free collection event. Tires on rims will be accepted.

For more information visit https://cleanla.lacounty.gov/tire-recycling.

