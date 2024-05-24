Free Kids, Family Drum Circle at Remo Music Center

The Remo Music Center is dedicated to providing an atmosphere where people from all walks of life, of all ages, with or without a musical background, can experience making music with others in a welcoming, friendly, non-challenging environment and experience the benefit and joys of making music.

Join the Remo Music Center for a weekly kids and family drum circle on Saturday mornings.

All Are Welcome!

No reservations are needed. Just show up. Drums and percussion are provided by Remo.

10:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Remo Music Center

28101 Industry Drive,

Valencia, CA 91350

For more information visit https://remo.com/rmc. or visit https://www.facebook.com/remormc.

