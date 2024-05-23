May 25-June 29: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at CTG

“The Play That Goes Wrong” will open 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The opening night performance will also feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

The British comedy will run at the CTG through June 29.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” first premiered in London in 2012 to positive critical reception, eventually earning the Laurence Olivier Award in 2015 for Best Comedy. It went on to run on Broadway for two years and still tours in the United Kingdom due to audience demand.

“The show is so funny that we have been rehearsing for eight weeks and the cast is still making me laugh every night,” said Director Eduardo Arteaga. “You will not want to miss this cast, I think we will have people coming back for a second helping.”

The show is described as “the amazing hit comedy from across the pond. This is British comedy at its best. The troupe’s ambitious 1920s whodunit has everything you never want in a show: falling props, collapsing scenery, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything, including their lines.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students.

For showtimes or to reserve, call the CTG Box Office at (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/theplaythatgoeswrong.

