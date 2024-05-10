Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge

Igniting Change with the Bike to Work Challenge

“Two wheels move the soul and the world forward. Embrace the journey, pedal by pedal, and let your commute ignite the change you wish to see.” – Unknown

As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season. I take great pride in the city of Santa Clarita’s dedication to prioritizing the physical well-being of its community through initiatives such as well-maintained parks, extensive bike lanes and a variety of recreational programs catering to all ages and fitness levels. In this season, we welcome our community to embrace biking to work, offering an optimal opportunity to appreciate the stunning scenery, connect with nature and boost personal well-being through active commuting.

I am pleased to invite you to participate in our 20th Annual Bike to Work Challenge, taking place throughout the week of May 13 through May 17, 2024. Our Bike to Work Challenge is more than just a commute—it’s a community-wide effort to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion by opting for alternative modes of transportation. Biking to work not only benefits the environment but also promotes healthier lifestyles and fosters a stronger sense of community.

This year, as we celebrate two decades of promoting sustainable transportation, we are happy to host our special “Party at a Pit Stop” event on Thursday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. To make your biking experience even more enjoyable, we have organized five pit stop locations across Santa Clarita, where you can refuel and connect with fellow riders. At the City Hall pit stop location, Chick-fil-A will be providing delicious chicken biscuits, and Honu will be serving up fresh coffee to kickstart your morning commute.

We welcome both individual riders and businesses to pledge their participation. Individual riders will be entered into a raffle for daily prizes, including high-quality biking gear and the chance to win a brand-new 2024 Movo Zero Bicycle! For our valued businesses, there’s a chance to win lunch for your team by achieving the highest participation percentage based on employee count. To ensure eligibility, businesses must designate a lead rider contact and submit their participation counts no later than Tuesday, May 21.

Biking to work is not just about getting from point A to point B—it’s about making a positive impact on our community and our planet. By choosing to bike, you are contributing to a cleaner, greener Santa Clarita. Together, we can reduce our carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future for generations to come. Join us in our “No Pollute Commute” and be a part of this meaningful initiative. Let’s pedal toward a brighter, healthier and more vibrant Santa Clarita.

For more information and to register for the Bike to Work Challenge, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com. Together, let’s make every pedal count!

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.

