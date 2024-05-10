header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
| Thursday, May 9, 2024

Marsha-McLeanIgniting Change with the Bike to Work Challenge

“Two wheels move the soul and the world forward. Embrace the journey, pedal by pedal, and let your commute ignite the change you wish to see.” – Unknown

As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season. I take great pride in the city of Santa Clarita’s dedication to prioritizing the physical well-being of its community through initiatives such as well-maintained parks, extensive bike lanes and a variety of recreational programs catering to all ages and fitness levels. In this season, we welcome our community to embrace biking to work, offering an optimal opportunity to appreciate the stunning scenery, connect with nature and boost personal well-being through active commuting.

I am pleased to invite you to participate in our 20th Annual Bike to Work Challenge, taking place throughout the week of May 13 through May 17, 2024. Our Bike to Work Challenge is more than just a commute—it’s a community-wide effort to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion by opting for alternative modes of transportation. Biking to work not only benefits the environment but also promotes healthier lifestyles and fosters a stronger sense of community.

This year, as we celebrate two decades of promoting sustainable transportation, we are happy to host our special “Party at a Pit Stop” event on Thursday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. To make your biking experience even more enjoyable, we have organized five pit stop locations across Santa Clarita, where you can refuel and connect with fellow riders. At the City Hall pit stop location, Chick-fil-A will be providing delicious chicken biscuits, and Honu will be serving up fresh coffee to kickstart your morning commute.

We welcome both individual riders and businesses to pledge their participation. Individual riders will be entered into a raffle for daily prizes, including high-quality biking gear and the chance to win a brand-new 2024 Movo Zero Bicycle! For our valued businesses, there’s a chance to win lunch for your team by achieving the highest participation percentage based on employee count. To ensure eligibility, businesses must designate a lead rider contact and submit their participation counts no later than Tuesday, May 21.

Biking to work is not just about getting from point A to point B—it’s about making a positive impact on our community and our planet. By choosing to bike, you are contributing to a cleaner, greener Santa Clarita. Together, we can reduce our carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future for generations to come. Join us in our “No Pollute Commute” and be a part of this meaningful initiative. Let’s pedal toward a brighter, healthier and more vibrant Santa Clarita.

For more information and to register for the Bike to Work Challenge, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com. Together, let’s make every pedal count!

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santaclarita.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge

Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
Thursday, May 9, 2024
As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
Monday, May 6, 2024
Warmer weather, longer days and the sound of baseball is officially back!
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses

Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
Monday, May 6, 2024
In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
READ MORE...

Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity

Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
Monday, May 6, 2024
As a City dedicated to inclusivity and community, we aim to create world-class events to bring our residents together.
READ MORE...

Message from Carlos Orozco JCI President

Message from Carlos Orozco JCI President
Thursday, May 2, 2024
As we kick off the new month, I am proud to reflect on the incredible growth and achievements we've witnessed over the past four months.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails During Santa Clarita Bike Challenge

Ken Striplin | Hit the Trails During Santa Clarita Bike Challenge
Thursday, May 2, 2024
With spring in full effect, now is the best time to hit the trails and enjoy the natural scenery of Santa Clarita.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High’s Caitlyn Park Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar
The William S. Hart Union High School District is thrilled to announce that Caitlyn Park, a senior at Saugus High School, has been named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Saugus High’s Caitlyn Park Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar
Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
As spring blooms, it brings with it a renewed sense of opportunity to embrace the fresh air and physical activity that comes with the season.
Marsha McLean | Igniting Change with Bike to Work Challenge
SCV Water Announces 2024 Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is proud to announce that the 2024 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship has been awarded to California State University, San Marcos student Krisha Pedraza.
SCV Water Announces 2024 Gladbach Scholarship Recipient
SCV Community Leaders Awarded Nextdoor Foundation Microgrants
The Nextdoor Kind Foundation announced Thursday the recipients of 100 microgrants awarded to community leaders in Los Angeles County, including four from Santa Clarita, to fund initiatives that uplift their neighborhoods.
SCV Community Leaders Awarded Nextdoor Foundation Microgrants
May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m.
May 16: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival
The city of Santa Clarita announced all parking lots at Central Park will be closed Friday, May 10, due to the Boots in the Park Country Music Festival.
May 10: Central Park Parking Lots to Close for Country Music Festival
L.A. County Homeless Mortality Rate Plateaus
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released its fifth annual report on mortality among people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County.
L.A. County Homeless Mortality Rate Plateaus
COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes
Students enrolling in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester will notice a new course type featured in the class schedule: Focused Classes.  
COC Launching Eight-Week Focused Classes
LASD Deputies Receive State’s Medal of Valor
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies Shane Seacord, Grant Roth and Sergeant Eric Lee of LASD Emergency Services Detail, Air Rescue 5 crew received the California State Medal of Valor award Wednesday.
LASD Deputies Receive State’s Medal of Valor
Share the Road During Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging everyone to get active and safely take bike rides while at the same time reminding drivers to be on the lookout for more people biking and walking.
Share the Road During Bicycle Safety Month
Today in SCV History (May 9)
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Ocean Water Warning For May 8
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning For May 8
Oct. 18: Via Bash Returns with ‘Color My World’
The Valley Industry Association will host the annual VIA BASH with this year's theme of Color My World on Oct. 18
Oct. 18: Via Bash Returns with ‘Color My World’
L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month
L.A. County Library is deeply committed to the mental health and wellbeing of all its neighbors.
L.A. County Library Observes Mental Health Awareness Month
County Captures 96.3 Billion Gallons of Stormwater
More than 96.3 billion gallons of stormwater were captured and stored within LA County’s reservoirs and delivered to spreading grounds for recharge of groundwater aquifers since Oct. 2023 when the storm season began.
County Captures 96.3 Billion Gallons of Stormwater
Federal Enforcement Begins of REAL ID May 2025
More than 17.4 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 139,605 from April 2024 according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Federal Enforcement Begins of REAL ID May 2025
CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya
Don’t miss out on Wednesday, May 8,  from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. when California State University, Northridge’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research Symposium will feature live hip-hop performances, DJ’s, dancers, graffiti installations, food trucks, and more.
CSUN’s Inaugural CIPHER Symposium Returns to Soraya
SCV Chamber Launches Podcast: ‘The Voice(s) of Business’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the launch of its newest initiative, "The Voice(s) of Business" podcast in partnership with SCAN Media, LLC and 95Visual.
SCV Chamber Launches Podcast: ‘The Voice(s) of Business’
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with Friends of Castaic Lake will host Bark in the Park on Saturday, June 8 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
June 8: Bark in the Park at Castaic Lake
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that 18 of her bills have successfully passed out of their respective Assembly policy committees, with most now moving to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.
Schiavo Announces Key Progress on Legislation Package
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
A 10-week Life Skills course underwritten by the Old West Masonic Lodge No. 813 in Newhall will be offered free to Santa Clarita Valley youth.
Free Life Skills Classes for SCV Youth
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold a special board meeting on Monday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Board meetings have been temporarily relocated to the SCV Water Agency Training Room location at 23780 Pine St., Newhall, CA 91321.
May 13: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
SCVNews.com