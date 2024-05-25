June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation

Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about becoming a foster or foster-adopt parent, join us on June 20 from 4–5 p.m. for an online virtual orientation. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is also available.

To sign up, visit https://www.all4kids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/ or call 661-289-4231 or call (833) 983-2837, or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and a link to the meeting will be sent to you.

A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed to you upon request. Call 800-730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed to you. A Bi-lingual staff member will assist you throughout the process.

Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other. “If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county. So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations,” said Lisa.

In the 1940’s, Children’s Bureau opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. Children’s Bureau has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.

“Right now, children who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” said Leslie Oropeza, Children’s Bureau Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images.”

Children’s Bureau welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call (661) 289-4231, (833) 983-2837.

For information about Children’s Bureau and the other critical services the agency provides , visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.all4kids.org/foster.

About Children’s Bureau:

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in preventing child abuse and reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention — an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. The agency helps 49,400 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, behavioral health counseling, foster care, foster-adoption, and more. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels.

Children’s Bureau will soon be All For Kids: As we celebrate our 120th Anniversary, Children’s Bureau is proud to announce we will soon be All For Kids. This name change embraces how all of us — partners, families, and communities, work together to create a world where every child is safe to grow. Stay tuned for the launch of our new look in Summer 2024!

