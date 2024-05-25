header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 24
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation
| Friday, May 24, 2024

Brother Sister 314X314Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about becoming a foster or foster-adopt parent, join us on June 20 from 4–5 p.m. for an online virtual orientation. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is also available.

To sign up, visit https://www.all4kids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/ or call 661-289-4231 or call (833) 983-2837, or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and a link to the meeting will be sent to you.

A Spanish PowerPoint can be emailed to you upon request. Call 800-730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed to you. A Bi-lingual staff member will assist you throughout the process.

Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. Lisa and Michael began their foster-adoptive journey by providing a stable home to a sibling set of three, two girls and a boy. They worked to keep the family together and have experienced a bond like no other. “If adoption is in your future, there is no need to look any further than our surrounding county. So many local children need a family. If you are wanting to “make a difference” with your life, consider adopting from foster care. You could be saving generations,” said Lisa.

In the 1940’s, Children’s Bureau opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. Children’s Bureau has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California.

“Right now, children who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” said Leslie Oropeza, Children’s Bureau Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images.”

Children’s Bureau welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call (661) 289-4231, (833) 983-2837.

For information about Children’s Bureau and the other critical services the agency provides , visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.all4kids.org/foster.

About Children’s Bureau:
Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in preventing child abuse and reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention — an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. The agency helps 49,400 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, behavioral health counseling, foster care, foster-adoption, and more. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels.

Children’s Bureau will soon be All For Kids: As we celebrate our 120th Anniversary, Children’s Bureau is proud to announce we will soon be All For Kids. This name change embraces how all of us — partners, families, and communities, work together to create a world where every child is safe to grow. Stay tuned for the launch of our new look in Summer 2024!
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation

June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation
Friday, May 24, 2024
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...

June 14-15: NAACP Santa Clarita Junteenth Two-Day Celebration

June 14-15: NAACP Santa Clarita Junteenth Two-Day Celebration
Friday, May 24, 2024
The NAACP Santa Clarita will host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration over two days, June 14-15. Day one will feature an adults only game night mixer and day two will feature a family celebration at Central Park.
FULL STORY...

Painted Turtle Volunteer Cabin Counselors Sought

Painted Turtle Volunteer Cabin Counselors Sought
Friday, May 24, 2024
Volunteer Cabin Counselors at The Painted Turtle Camp are being sought for June 8 - July 30. The mission of The Painted Turtle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.
FULL STORY...

May 31: City Wide Revival at Cougar Stadium

May 31: City Wide Revival at Cougar Stadium
Friday, May 24, 2024
A City Wide Revival led by Eriona Grabocka of Eriona Grabocka Ministries will be held Friday, May 31 at Cougar Stadium Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

May 27: SCV Memorial Day Ceremony at Eternal Valley

May 27: SCV Memorial Day Ceremony at Eternal Valley
Thursday, May 23, 2024
SCV Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park will present the 36th annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen American heroes on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 1: Be Part of the Bottlecap Recycled Art Project
ARTree invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to be a part of this recycled bottlecap art project. Families can participate in the making of the mural at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Library on June 1, from 2:30-4 p.m.
June 1: Be Part of the Bottlecap Recycled Art Project
June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
June 20: Foster Families Sought, Attend a Virtual Orientation
Calgrove SB Off Ramp Nighttime Closure May 29-June 28
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, OHLA-USA will be extending the existing southbound Calgrove Boulevard off ramp.
Calgrove SB Off Ramp Nighttime Closure May 29-June 28
Celebrate Third Annual California State Parks Week June 12-16
The public is invited to celebrate the third annual California State Parks Week, June 12-16. This year’s theme: “This is Where You Live” will offer more than 200 events presented by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and California State Parks Foundation.
Celebrate Third Annual California State Parks Week June 12-16
June 14-15: NAACP Santa Clarita Junteenth Two-Day Celebration
The NAACP Santa Clarita will host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration over two days, June 14-15. Day one will feature an adults only game night mixer and day two will feature a family celebration at Central Park.
June 14-15: NAACP Santa Clarita Junteenth Two-Day Celebration
June 8-9: Santa Clarita Ballet Performs ‘The Wizard of Oz’
Santa Clarita Ballet will present "The Wizard of Oz" on the main stage of the Santa Clarita Perfomring Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday and Sunday June 8-9 at 2 p.m.
June 8-9: Santa Clarita Ballet Performs ‘The Wizard of Oz’
Free Kids, Family Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
The Remo Music Center is dedicated to providing an atmosphere where people from all walks of life, of all ages, with or without a musical background, can experience making music with others in a welcoming, friendly, non-challenging environment and experience the benefit and joys of making music.
Free Kids, Family Drum Circle at Remo Music Center
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Painted Turtle Volunteer Cabin Counselors Sought
Volunteer Cabin Counselors at The Painted Turtle Camp are being sought for June 8 - July 30. The mission of The Painted Turtle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.
Painted Turtle Volunteer Cabin Counselors Sought
Wildland Weed Warriors Sought for Open Space Areas
The city of Santa Clarita invites volunteers to join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, or Taylor Trailhead to feed the local pollinators and wildlife. For this project, volunteers should bring work gloves. A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.
Wildland Weed Warriors Sought for Open Space Areas
Schiavo’s Legislative Package Advances to Senate
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced that all of her bills on the Assembly floor have passed with all but one receiving bipartisan support, and are now moving forward for consideration in the Senate.
Schiavo’s Legislative Package Advances to Senate
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax Free Clears Senate
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that his bill to make wildfire settlement payments tax free was approved unanimously on the Senate floor.
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax Free Clears Senate
June 22: Free Scrap Tire Collection Event
A free scrap tire collection event will be held Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
June 22: Free Scrap Tire Collection Event
Disabled Vets Can Qualify for Property Tax Savings
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reaching out to disabled veterans throughout L.A County to remind them that they may qualify for a significant property tax savings.
Disabled Vets Can Qualify for Property Tax Savings
May 31: Last Day for Early Bird Tickets to SCVEDC 2024 Economic Outlook
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation 2024 Economic Outlook Forecast event will be held Friday, Sept. 27 the Santa Clarita Perfomring Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
May 31: Last Day for Early Bird Tickets to SCVEDC 2024 Economic Outlook
TMU Women’s Relay Team Earns a Podium
The Master's women's 4x800 relay team got to stand on the podium after an eighth-place finish, and several individuals qualified for event finals, at the NAIA Track & Field National Championships.
TMU Women’s Relay Team Earns a Podium
May 31: City Wide Revival at Cougar Stadium
A City Wide Revival led by Eriona Grabocka of Eriona Grabocka Ministries will be held Friday, May 31 at Cougar Stadium Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 31: City Wide Revival at Cougar Stadium
May 28: City Council to Discuss Development, Roads, Legislation
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. that will discuss road work projects, development projects, state legislation and a Public Hearing regarding an amendment to the Tourism Marketing District Ordinance that would update the benefit zone to include newly constructed hotels
May 28: City Council to Discuss Development, Roads, Legislation
Today in SCV History (May 24)
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
T.F. Mitchell
June 1: Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night at The MAIN
The Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night: April Foolsish Show will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.
June 1: Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night at The MAIN
‘Splash in the Water’ at Castaic Lake
"Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake is a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7 to 14. Presented by California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation. The program runs on Fridays now throuogh Aug. 9.
‘Splash in the Water’ at Castaic Lake
May 25-June 29: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at CTG
"The Play That Goes Wrong" will open 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The opening night performance will also feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.
May 25-June 29: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at CTG
APWA SoCal Chapter Recognizes Santa Clarita with Trio of Awards
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the city with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2023.
APWA SoCal Chapter Recognizes Santa Clarita with Trio of Awards
Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Honors Clinkunbroomer
The 55th Annual Los Angeles County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 22, to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and formally inscribed two new names to the memorial wall at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony Honors Clinkunbroomer
SCVNews.com