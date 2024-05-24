header image

1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
June 1: Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night at The MAIN
| Thursday, May 23, 2024
Society Improve Show

The Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night: April Foolsish Show will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

If you’ve ever seen “Whose Line is it Anyway”, you’ll know what to expect when you come to see The Society perform their brand of hilarious and clean improv comedy, live.

Using your suggestions as launching pads, they create completely spontaneous and improvised shows, so no show is ever the same twice. And they pride themselves in good clean comedy fun, so it’s appropriate for the whole family.

Hailing from all parts of the greater Los Angeles area and all sections of the entertainment industry, The Society Comedy Troupe is what happens when a group of professional actors, writers, comedians and improvisers get together with one goal in mind… to make you laugh. And to have fun.

So come to an upcoming show and get ready to laugh.

Tickets are $19.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/the-society-improv-night-tickets-781718329567?aff=oddtdtcreator.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information on The Society visit https://societycomedy.com.
Today in SCV History (May 23)
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
