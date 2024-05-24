Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.

The new facility will provide interim housing for 60 individuals, plus eight apartment-style units for families that can accommodate up to 32 people.

Bridge to Home anticipates they will serve more than 1,000 people every year.

I’ve been proud of my partnership with their team and the city of Santa Clarita to provide people experiencing homelessness with warm beds and meals, employment services, educational opportunities, health and mental health support and connections to permanent housing that truly extend “help, hope, and change.”

To support Bridge to Home visit https://btohome.org.

