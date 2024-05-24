Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn

|
|
|
May 24
1860 - Colonel Thomas F. Mitchell arrives in Soledad Canyon [story]
|
|
|
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, OHLA-USA will be extending the existing southbound Calgrove Boulevard off ramp.
|
The public is invited to celebrate the third annual California State Parks Week, June 12-16. This year’s theme: “This is Where You Live” will offer more than 200 events presented by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and California State Parks Foundation.
|
The NAACP Santa Clarita will host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration over two days, June 14-15. Day one will feature an adults only game night BS mixer and day two will feature a family celebration at Central Park.
|
Santa Clarita Ballet will present "The Wizard of Oz" on the main stage of the Santa Clarita Perfomring Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday and Sunday June 8-9 at 2 p.m.
|
The Remo Music Center is dedicated to providing an atmosphere where people from all walks of life, of all ages, with or without a musical background, can experience making music with others in a welcoming, friendly, non-challenging environment and experience the benefit and joys of making music.
|
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
|
Volunteer Cabin Counselors at The Painted Turtle Camp are being sought for June 8 - July 30. The mission of The Painted Turtle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.
|
The city of Santa Clarita invites volunteers to join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, or Taylor Trailhead to feed the local pollinators and wildlife. For this project, volunteers should bring work gloves. A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced that all of her bills on the Assembly floor have passed with all but one receiving bipartisan support, and are now moving forward for consideration in the Senate.
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced that his bill to make wildfire settlement payments tax free was approved unanimously on the Senate floor.
|
A free scrap tire collection event will be held Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reaching out to disabled veterans throughout L.A County to remind them that they may qualify for a significant property tax savings.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation 2024 Economic Outlook Forecast event will be held Friday, Sept. 27 the Santa Clarita Perfomring Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
|
The Master's women's 4x800 relay team got to stand on the podium after an eighth-place finish, and several individuals qualified for event finals, at the NAIA Track & Field National Championships.
|
A City Wide Revival led by Eriona Grabocka of Eriona Grabocka Ministries will be held Friday, May 31 at Cougar Stadium Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. that will discuss road work projects, development projects, state legislation and a Public Hearing regarding an amendment to the Tourism Marketing District Ordinance that would update the benefit zone to include newly constructed hotels
|
|
The Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night: April Foolsish Show will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.
|
"Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake is a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7 to 14. Presented by California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation. The program runs on Fridays now throuogh Aug. 9.
|
"The Play That Goes Wrong" will open 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The opening night performance will also feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.
|
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the city with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2023.
|
The 55th Annual Los Angeles County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 22, to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and formally inscribed two new names to the memorial wall at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
|
SCV Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park will present the 36th annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen American heroes on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita and GreenSantaClarita.com will host a fun, free Eco Hero Show on Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.
