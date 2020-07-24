assault suspect

Deputies Arrest Assault Suspect in Castaic, Parolee in Canyon Country

Uploaded: , Friday, Jul 24, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

In separate incidents Thursday morning, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon case in Castaic and a man for allegedly violating his parole in Canyon Country.

Here’s more from the station’s social media:

“A lot goes on #WhileYouWereSleeping. This was the staging scene prior to a Thursday early morning warrant that was served by COBRA detectives in a remote location of Castaic.

“The suspect, a 33-year-old male, was sought in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred on July 4, where the suspect threatened victim(s) with a firearm.

“Due to the suspect’s criminal history and (the) possibility of (his) having firearm(s), the COBRA team enlisted the resources of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) deputies to ensure safety for all.

“The suspect was taken into custody without incident on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and narcotics sales.

“Three small children between the ages of 1-3 were safely taken out of the home and released to a DCFS social worker.

“Simultaneously while the early morning warrant service was being conducted, COBRA enlisted the help of CIT (Crime Impact Team) deputies to conduct a parole search on a 23-year-old male in Canyon Country in a separate investigation.

“The parolee was found to be in violation and taken to jail.”

