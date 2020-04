Despite the rain, despite being in a pandemic, Deputy Brian Rooney, who oversees the Youth Activities League (YAL) in Val Verde, was determined to brighten kids’ day due to usual holiday activities being canceled.

He and a partner set out from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station with more than 50 Easter baskets on Thursday and delivered them to homes.

Here are a few photos from the station’s social media of the Masked Deputies in action.