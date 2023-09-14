Despite Win Over Cal State Dominguez Hills, Lady Mustangs Suffer Loss

Ellie Radmilovich and Sinclair Ferguson scored two first half goals and the defense stayed stout late in the game as The Master’s University grabbed a road win against Cal State Dominguez Hills 2-1 Wednesday.

But in the game, the Lady Mustangs suffered another setback as Francescon went out with a leg injury in the second half. She will be evaluated further on Thursday.

Francescon has scored three goals in the first seven games, is second on the team in shots with 17, and has the team high with 10 shots on goal.

“Sinclair going out is tough because she’s big for us up front,” said head coach Esteban Chavez. “Because of her speed and scoring ability she always attracts and distracts defenders, which then opens up chances for other players.”

For the second game in a row, TMU (5-1-1) pitched up the intensity on offense, generating the two goals by Radmilovich. Both Francescon and Hannah Burke picked up an assist on the two goals. But just like the 2-1 win over Whittier on Friday, the Lady Mustangs found themselves defending more in the second half rather than attacking.

The Lady Mustangs out shot the Toros 7-4 in the first half, but the NCAA Division II team turned up the heat in the second half with a 13-2 advantage on shots.

“Again we got a great start against a very athletic team on the road,” Chavez said. “But we struggled in the second half. We went away from all the things we have been doing well and that put us in a position of having to defend too much. Still, I give our girls credit. They stepped it up at the end and we came away with another road win.”

Autumn Jensen turned away five shots on goal. She leads the GSAC in Goals Against Average (.714) and in Save Percentage (.861). Her 4.43 Saves Per Game ranks her second.

Life on the road continues for The Master’s as they next travel to take on the Banana Slugs of UC Santa Cruz on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at noon.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...