header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 6
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
| Monday, May 6, 2024
Mustangs NAIA Volleyball
Photo by John Duncan.


CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa  – The Master’s University struggled against a high-energy Georgetown (KY) Tigers squad, losing in straight sets 23-25, 18-25, 20-25 in the championship match of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Volleyball Championships.

It was the second time a team from The Master’s had made it to an NAIA championship game, and the second time the team came up short.

The Mustangs (26-3), the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finished the match hitting .167, never hitting higher than .267 in any set, with 21 errors against 37 kills.

“It wasn’t ideal,” said TMU head coach Jared Goldberg. “This week we played some good volleyball and played some bad volleyball. Tonight wasn’t the cleanest and Georgetown took advantage of that. They are a good team and played well at the right time.”

The Tigers, seeded No. 7 in the tournament, finished with 34 kills and 11 hitting errors for a .311 percentage. GC also out-blocked the Mustangs 12-4 and had six aces to TMU’s five.

“They played better,” said setter Patrick Paragas. “That’s a good team on the other side. They are big and physical and they came in with a good game plan. They just had the better night tonight.”

Will Avera led The Master’s with nine kills followed by six kills each for Diego Perez, Mason Mullins and Cole Oliver. Paragas had 30 assists with Cole Oliver leading the team with three aces.

The Mustangs were ranked No. 1 in the country for more weeks than any other time in their short history, and the 26 wins on the season is by far their best ever. Yet for Coach Goldberg, something stayed elusive.

“We accomplished everything but our goal,” Goldberg said. “There were a lot of firsts and we played some high-level volleyball throughout the year. Just couldn’t finish at the right time.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster

Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster
Monday, May 6, 2024
Gilbert, Arizona's Leah Burke has signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game

Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
Monday, May 6, 2024
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa  - The Master's University struggled against a high-energy Georgetown (KY) Tigers squad, losing in straight sets 23-25, 18-25, 20-25 in the championship match of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Volleyball Championships.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week

COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week
Monday, May 6, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nichole Muro (softball) and Owen Crockett (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 29 to May 4.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships

Canyons Advances to Day 3 of 3C2A State Championships
Friday, May 3, 2024
College of the Canyons competed at the 3C2A State Singles & Doubles Championships for a second straight year, with the doubles duo of Sydney Tamondong and Estrella Segura establishing program history by advancing to the round of 16 at the Ojai Athletic Club.
FULL STORY...

Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp

Registration Open for 2024 Howard Fisher Cougar Basketball Camp
Friday, May 3, 2024
College of the Canyons men's basketball head coach Howard Fisher's Cougar Basketball Camp returns in 2024 with three sessions open to boys and girls ages 8 to 14.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster
Gilbert, Arizona's Leah Burke has signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at The Master's University.
Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster
Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa  - The Master's University struggled against a high-energy Georgetown (KY) Tigers squad, losing in straight sets 23-25, 18-25, 20-25 in the championship match of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Volleyball Championships.
Mustangs Drop NAIA Championship Game
COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nichole Muro (softball) and Owen Crockett (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 29 to May 4.
COC Names Nichole Muro, Owen Crockett Athletes of the Week
‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN
Step into the Heart of 1970s Texas at The MAIN as Front Row Center presents, "Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon."
‘Lone Star, Laundry, and Bourbon’ Coming to The MAIN
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
Warmer weather, longer days and the sound of baseball is officially back!
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
Mental Health Hookup, in partnership with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, will conduct the third annual Stop the Stigma community event on May 18, from 10 a.m. to  2 p.m., on the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital campus, located at 23803 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
May 18: Stop the Stigma Community Event
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
California State University, Northridge is set to open a first of its kind resource center in the CSU system to provide basic needs services such as food, clothing and wellness in a centralized location on campus.
CSUN Set to Open First of Its Kind Student Resource Center
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 6 - Sunday, May 12.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
In an effort to bolster local businesses, Los Angeles County just launched the Entertainment Business Interruption Fund, a $4.1 million grant program aimed to serve businesses that were impacted by the Hollywood strikes and the pandemic.
Kathryn Barger | Bolstering Entertainment Businesses
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “From the Sweet Flypaper of Life,” featuring the remarkable works of high school students enrolled in the CalArts Community Arts Partnership (CAP) Photography Lab Program.
City Announces ‘From the Sweet Flypaper of Life’ Exhibit
May 18: Zonta SCV to Recap Previous LifeForward Workshops
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop to provide a recap of previous workshops beginning Nov. 18, 2023 through May 18, 2024 and a review of tools learned and how to continue to build on connected relationships.
May 18: Zonta SCV to Recap Previous LifeForward Workshops
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
As a City dedicated to inclusivity and community, we aim to create world-class events to bring our residents together.
Bill Miranda | Free To Be Me Celebrates Inclusivity
LASD Highlighting Motorcycle Awareness Month
During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles.
LASD Highlighting Motorcycle Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Dale Donohoe and Kim Kurowski were named the Santa Clarita Valley's top volunteers of the year at the 2024 SCV Man and Woman of the Year dinner celebration held Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The event also honored all of the 17 men and 17 woman nominated for the award.
Donohoe, Kurowski Named 2024 SCV Man, Woman of the Year
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 7, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
May 7: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
May 9: Arts Commission to Hear Updates on Civic Art Projects
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm open now on weekends thorugh Sunday, June 18. Walk through a tent of beautiful flowers hosting live butterflies that fly freely throughout the tent.
Experience the Butterfly Encounter at Gilchrist Farm
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
May 8: COC Board Business Meeting Considers Contracts
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, May 8, at 6 p.m. A closed session will be held at 5:30 p.m.
May 8: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
Fire Service Day Open House will be held at all County of Los Angeles Fire Department fire stations on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 4: LACoFD Hosts Countywide Open House at All Fire Stations
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites the public as well as local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: Support Young Creatives at NextGen MediaMakers Festival
SCVNews.com