Lady Mustangs Add Leah Burke to Soccer Roster

Gilbert, Arizona’s Leah Burke has signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at The Master’s University.

This past season, Burke was named to the 2023 Canyon Athletic Association All-Region First team, All-State First team, and All-Region player of the year. As captain, she was able to help lead her team to a state championship in 2023.

“I choose to attend TMU because of its focus on the sufficiency of scripture and Christ-centered education as well as the unique opportunity to play soccer at a high level while continuing to grow spiritually,” Leah said.

She will join her sister Hannah this fall on the pitch at Reese Field.

“I am exited to have Leah Burke joining the TMU family,” said head coach Esteban Chavez. “She’s an athletic player with lots of potential which, if she applied herself in the next four years, can have an impact on the team. Leah is a great fit for the women’s soccer program and spiritually is aligned with TMU’s core values.”

