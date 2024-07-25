Dianne Van Hook Announces Retirement

After 36 years at the helm, College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook announced her retirement July 22 in a letter addressed to colleagues, just one week after being placed on administrative leave by COC’s Board of Trustees.

Under Van Hook’s tenure, the student body grew from 8,000 to nearly 34,000, COC’s football program returned after a 17-year absence and she partnered with local business leaders to develop innovative job training courses. Van Hook also opened a second campus in Canyon Country and was instrumental in turning a 2-year community college into a de-facto 4-year university, by creating the Dr. Dianne Van Hook University Center.

A reason was not given as to why the Board placed Van Hook on leave. COC Political Science department chair and longtime professor David Andrus was named as her interim replacement.

The former chancellor’s retirement letter can be viewed in its entirety below:

My valued COC colleagues,

As I am retiring from my 36 years at COC, I want to convey to you that it has been the honor of my life to work alongside you, get to know you, and see the amazing things that can be accomplished when people put their minds, hearts, and hard work into collaborating, inspiring creativity, and staying focused on what helps students develop the confidence in themselves to explore their potential and achieve their dreams. It has been a privilege to play a part in hiring so many talented people over the years who brought with them the magic that resides uniquely in each of them. I believe College of the Canyons has become one of the best community colleges because of YOU, and how you have worked together. Your attention to detail, big dreams, resourcefulness, and commitment to achieving more has been crucial to our success together.

Several years ago, we introduced a theme of “Better Together.” College of the Canyons is a model institution of higher education today. Why? Because people at COC bring magic with them and, as a result, this is a place of higher education that inspires those who dare to dream and has redefined what community college can be for its students. Because of the selfless work that so many here do every day, over many decades, College of the Canyons has grown into a top-tier institution at which hundreds of talented people have chosen to work. That certainly was why I wanted to work here. It was always my dream to work at COC. When I first “met” COC in 1983, it was a very small community college. When I returned in 1988 as president — after applying three times — because I wanted to work at this community college, it was a high-quality institution, but only 19 years old and with still much growth, development, and potential ahead.

I believed then, as I do now, that this was a place with a firm foundation of hope for the future — for the future of its students and all they hope to achieve, and for the community we serve.

Now, 36 years later, we can look back and say that because of the collective energy, talent, focus and collaboration that was accomplished each day, every week, every month, and every year, our programs, people, places, and partnerships are appreciated throughout this community and we are recognized throughout the state as being a cut above the rest.

Because of YOU.

Because of the magic that lives within you.

Because of how you activate that magic to the benefit of your students, COC is trendsetting as it inspires our students and gives them the confidence and support to build on what they have not yet seen in themselves and propel them to pursue their own success.

Because of what you invest in this noble business of education, with the support of our community, our business partners, and our volunteers, the college has fully embodied one of our past themes: “Start here, go anywhere.” And they certainly have.

As you reflect for a moment on all you have done, think about how you made your students feel. Maya Angelo said, “people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” And then, think about how you went over and beyond. Thanks to the work of so many who served as volunteers in three different bond campaigns that the community supported, funds were provided to help COC meet its potential by providing beautiful and exciting spaces for learning where generations of students continue to be empowered to succeed. The beautiful and impressive Valencia campus, and the still-developing Canyon Country Campus that is coming into its own, have been built one decision at a time with care, focus, and connectedness. These places have created the setting and the structure to support the programming, the collaboration, and the designing of possibilities going forward — things we could have only dreamed of in the 1980s.

I am incredibly proud that I have had an opportunity to work with so many of you who comprise the College of the Canyons family. I consider myself truly fortunate and blessed, and I know that Roger felt the same when he was here by my side. We both appreciated being welcomed in. Few people have an opportunity to work in a place that they truly like. Few people have an opportunity to build things from scratch. Few people have a chance to help build teams that become better together than they were alone, and few people have an opportunity to design, and dream, and DO. I count my blessings every day and consider myself privileged to have been able to work with incredible people to create opportunities for our students and our community at every turn.

College of the Canyons is a place in which there is magic and excitement and genuine care exhibited in corners of all spaces on our campuses. That environment can continue to spur on many more generations to have hope, to believe in themselves, to dare to do, and to pursue what may not have been available to them if College of the Canyons were not what it is today.

I consider it a true honor to have worked with you, and to have seen so many of you go from being students — whether it was in the Child Development Center or at COC, or both — to having your own families, and meeting your children and relatives and seeing possibilities and lives bloom. I wish you continued personal and professional success and happiness. You work hard and you deserve it.

Listen from your heart, make time for others, celebrate the small things, be kind, believe in yourself, take the road less traveled, treat people as you would like to be treated, be true to yourself and listen to what you tell yourself — that YOU can do anything.

Roger used to say: get up, dress up, show up, and never give up. Make the most of every day and remember that when this day is done, you can’t live it over. Time is precious, so find joy in every day, and be excited about what the next day will hold for you.

While I discover new paths and pursue trails and beautiful waters ahead, I look forward to hearing and to celebrating your successes and to learning the things that make you proud of what you do, the things that you are passionate about, and the things that bring you joy and satisfaction each and every day. If you would like to stay in touch, please feel free to contact me at this email address or at revanhook@aol.com .

Please accept my sincere gratitude, respect and appreciation to all of you who have brought joy into my life, who have invited me into yours, and who have made me so proud of being associated with College of the Canyons. It has been an honor and a privilege, and I wish you only the best.

Sincerely,

Dianne Van Hook

“You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith, and hope.”

— Thomas Merton

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...