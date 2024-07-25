header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 25
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Dianne Van Hook Announces Retirement
| Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
diannevanhook_KL-1-of-1-990x654

After 36 years at the helm, College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook announced her retirement July 22 in a letter addressed to colleagues, just one week after being placed on administrative leave by COC’s Board of Trustees.

Under Van Hook’s tenure, the student body grew from 8,000 to nearly 34,000, COC’s football program returned after a 17-year absence and she partnered with local business leaders to develop innovative job training courses. Van Hook also opened a second campus in Canyon Country and was instrumental in turning a 2-year community college into a de-facto 4-year university, by creating the Dr. Dianne Van Hook University Center.

A reason was not given as to why the Board placed Van Hook on leave. COC Political Science department chair and longtime professor David Andrus was named as her interim replacement.

The former chancellor’s retirement letter can be viewed in its entirety below:

My valued COC colleagues,

As I am retiring from my 36 years at COC, I want to convey to you that it has been the honor of my life to work alongside you, get to know you, and see the amazing things that can be accomplished when people put their minds, hearts, and hard work into collaborating, inspiring creativity, and staying focused on what helps students develop the confidence in themselves to explore their potential and achieve their dreams. It has been a privilege to play a part in hiring so many talented people over the years who brought with them the magic that resides uniquely in each of them. I believe College of the Canyons has become one of the best community colleges because of YOU, and how you have worked together. Your attention to detail, big dreams, resourcefulness, and commitment to achieving more has been crucial to our success together.

Several years ago, we introduced a theme of “Better Together.” College of the Canyons is a model institution of higher education today. Why? Because people at COC bring magic with them and, as a result, this is a place of higher education that inspires those who dare to dream and has redefined what community college can be for its students. Because of the selfless work that so many here do every day, over many decades, College of the Canyons has grown into a top-tier institution at which hundreds of talented people have chosen to work. That certainly was why I wanted to work here. It was always my dream to work at COC. When I first “met” COC in 1983, it was a very small community college. When I returned in 1988 as president — after applying three times — because I wanted to work at this community college, it was a high-quality institution, but only 19 years old and with still much growth, development, and potential ahead.

I believed then, as I do now, that this was a place with a firm foundation of hope for the future — for the future of its students and all they hope to achieve, and for the community we serve.

Now, 36 years later, we can look back and say that because of the collective energy, talent, focus and collaboration that was accomplished each day, every week, every month, and every year, our programs, people, places, and partnerships are appreciated throughout this community and we are recognized throughout the state as being a cut above the rest.

Because of YOU.

Because of the magic that lives within you.

Because of how you activate that magic to the benefit of your students, COC is trendsetting as it inspires our students and gives them the confidence and support to build on what they have not yet seen in themselves and propel them to pursue their own success.

Because of what you invest in this noble business of education, with the support of our community, our business partners, and our volunteers, the college has fully embodied one of our past themes: “Start here, go anywhere.” And they certainly have.

As you reflect for a moment on all you have done, think about how you made your students feel. Maya Angelo said, “people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” And then, think about how you went over and beyond. Thanks to the work of so many who served as volunteers in three different bond campaigns that the community supported, funds were provided to help COC meet its potential by providing beautiful and exciting spaces for learning where generations of students continue to be empowered to succeed. The beautiful and impressive Valencia campus, and the still-developing Canyon Country Campus that is coming into its own, have been built one decision at a time with care, focus, and connectedness. These places have created the setting and the structure to support the programming, the collaboration, and the designing of possibilities going forward — things we could have only dreamed of in the 1980s.

I am incredibly proud that I have had an opportunity to work with so many of you who comprise the College of the Canyons family. I consider myself truly fortunate and blessed, and I know that Roger felt the same when he was here by my side. We both appreciated being welcomed in. Few people have an opportunity to work in a place that they truly like. Few people have an opportunity to build things from scratch. Few people have a chance to  help build teams that become better together than they were alone, and few people have an opportunity to design, and dream, and DO. I count my blessings every day and consider myself privileged to have been able to work with incredible people to create opportunities for our students and our community at every turn.

College of the Canyons is a place in which there is magic and excitement and genuine care exhibited in corners of all spaces on our campuses. That environment can continue to spur on many more generations to have hope, to believe in themselves, to dare to do, and to pursue what may not have been available to them if College of the Canyons were not what it is today.

I consider it a true honor to have worked with you, and to have seen so many of you go from being students — whether it was in the Child Development Center or at COC, or both — to having your own families, and meeting your children and relatives and seeing possibilities and lives bloom. I wish you continued personal and professional success and happiness. You work hard and you deserve it.

Listen from your heart, make time for others, celebrate the small things, be kind, believe in yourself, take the road less traveled, treat people as you would like to be treated, be true to yourself and listen to what you tell yourself — that YOU can do anything.

Roger used to say: get up, dress up, show up, and never give up. Make the most of every day and remember that when this day is done, you can’t live it over. Time is precious, so find joy in every day, and be excited about what the next day will hold for you.

While I discover new paths and pursue trails and beautiful waters ahead, I look forward to hearing and to celebrating your successes and to learning the things that make you proud of what you do, the things that you are passionate about, and the things that bring you joy and satisfaction each and every day. If you would like to stay in touch, please feel free to contact me at this email address or at revanhook@aol.com.

Please accept my sincere gratitude, respect and appreciation to all of you who have brought joy into my life, who have invited me into yours, and who have made me so proud of being associated with College of the Canyons. It has been an honor and a privilege, and I wish you only the best.

Sincerely,

Dianne Van Hook

“You do not need to know precisely what is happening, or exactly where it is all going. What you need is to recognize the possibilities and challenges offered by the present moment, and to embrace them with courage, faith, and hope.”

— Thomas Merton
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Dianne Van Hook Announces Retirement

Dianne Van Hook Announces Retirement
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film

CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
FULL STORY...

COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options

COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World

TMU’s 2024 Global Outreach Team Travels the World
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
Every summer, The Master’s University sends students across the world to partner with missionaries, pastors, and church planters in sharing the gospel and serving local bodies of believers.
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations

CalArtians Earn 2024 Emmy Award Nominations
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees for the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on Wednesday, July 17 at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. Several California Institute of the Arts alums were recognized for excellence in television across 118 categories.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
State’s Top Court Rules Ride-Share Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
(CN) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a union-backed challenge to the voter-approved law that exempts app-based drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from being classified as employees rather than independent contractors under the state's labor code.
State’s Top Court Rules Ride-Share Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the second annual "Game. Set. Hope. Charity Tennis Tournament" will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning 9:30 a.m., at the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Building on California’s ongoing work and unprecedented investments to address the decades-long issue of homelessness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while  respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians.
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter Kick off Party’ at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10. 
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter Kick off Party’ at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
In an effort to maintain transparency with the entire Saugus Union School District community, SUSD is announcing that the Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District will consider placing a school facility measure onto the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
Princess Cruises Reveals Epic 2026 Alaska Season
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, today unveiled its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026, highlighted by the debut of the newest ship in its fleet, Star Princess.
Princess Cruises Reveals Epic 2026 Alaska Season
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration, taking place at California Institute of the Arts on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
Today in SCV History (July 24)
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City's annual Business for Artists Conference.
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
SCVNews.com