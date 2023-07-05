DMV: Let Your Summer Sizzle with a REAL ID

About 16 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 181,019 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.

No need to wait for the federal enforcement date of May 7, 2025, that requires a REAL ID or other federally approved document to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities.

“Whether the barbecue is taking place in your own backyard or across the country with a loved one, get your REAL ID today and don’t miss out on all the fun summer activities,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “You can save time by starting your application online, which means more time to play lawn games or to take a dip in the pool.”

To apply for a REAL ID, Californians should visit the DMV website, fill out the online application and upload their documents. Customers must visit a DMV office and bring their uploaded documents to complete the application. Customers need to provide:

-Proof of identity* – One original or certified document (example: valid passport, birth certificate) *Legal name change document(s) is required if name on proof of identity is different from the name on the other documents (example: marriage certificate, adoption papers).

-Proofs of California residency – Two documents, paper copies (example: utility bill, bank statement).

-Social Security number (exceptions may apply).

Visit the DMV website for a complete list of acceptable documents and a link to the online application.

Historical REAL ID information:

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of July 1, 2023: 15,987,502

-Total REAL ID cardholders as of June 1, 2023: 15,806,483

-Total REAL ID cardholders as July 1, 2022: 13,584,388

Online Services

The DMV has taken many steps to offer more digital services. Most DMV tasks do not require an office visit. The DMV encourages customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

To sign up for paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices, customers must sign in or create a secure online account, and then opt in.

