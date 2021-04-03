header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
| Friday, Apr 2, 2021
DMV Newhall Office

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.

The DMV has been validating a secure electronic process since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) updated its regulations to allow digital signatures for odometer disclosures in September 2019.

Previously, these disclosures had to be on paper with handwritten names and wet-ink signatures – even online transactions needed to be finalized with an in-person signature, traditionally at a dealership.

“By taking advantage of available technology and the updated federal rules, we are able to provide this new option that can significantly change the way customers buy a car,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “Buyers can now complete their purchase from anywhere – no ink or paper required.”

Accepting digital signatures creates a fully electronic process that will reduce time-consuming paperwork for dealerships and their customers while still maintaining all the consumer protections and fraud prevention measures required by law.

Currently, the option is only available for new cars through certain dealerships, websites and apps but could eventually extend to all vehicle sales.

“The DMV is in the midst of a major digital transformation to reduce paper and provide more services online,” said Gordon. “Enabling fully digital vehicle sales and titling securely online is the latest way we’re improving DMV customer service.”

The DMV continues to encourage all customers to use its online services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.

Before visiting a DMV office for a new REAL ID, customers should fill out the online application, upload their documents, and bring their confirmation code and documents with them to an office at their convenience, even the same day.

Starting October 1, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

More information is available at REALID.dmv.ca.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
FULL STORY...
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
FULL STORY...
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
The Gibbon Conservation Center is leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, set to move to Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will now accept digital signatures for vehicle purchases, allowing Californians to have a completely paperless car buying experience from their computer or smartphone.
DMV Now Accepting Digital Signatures for Car Sales
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are eased, many local restaurant owners are looking toward what the future holds for outdoor dining.
Outdoor Dining Time Frame Remains Up in the Air
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
UltraViolet Devices Inc. partnered with Badger Technologies to equip the Badger UV Disinfect robot with its advanced UV-C technology to create an autonomous disinfecting robot designed to combat COVID-19 and high-risk pathogens commonly found in grocery, food-service and retail environments.
UVDI’s UV-C Technology Used in New Disinfecting Robot
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
The Gibbon Conservation Center is leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, set to move to Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County.
Gibbon Conservation Center Leaving the SCV
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 374 new deaths and 692 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,284 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Public Health announced an update to the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order which will reflect newly permitted activities allowed in the orange tier.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Updates to L.A. County Health Officer Order Effective Monday; 27,284 Total SCV Cases
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
With vaccination rates increasing and the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate near a record low, the California Department of Public Health on Friday released updates to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework allowing additional activities to resume with modifications to reduce risk effective April 15.
State Updates Blueprint to Allow Additional Activities with Modifications
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
Actor and stuntman Rene Veluzat died March 21 at the age of 80 after losing his battle with cancer.
Rene Veluzat, Former Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Owner, Dies at 80
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
When the City put the Santa Clarita 2020 strategic plan in motion more than five years ago, we knew it was an ambitious undertaking.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Looking Forward to New City Amenities
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Applications are now open for the Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program which is set to provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 140 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.
College Students Can Now Start Applying to County’s Summer Arts Internship Program
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching its Spring Into Parks program initiative with a variety of new options for youth and families to enjoy at no cost.
L.A. County Launches Spring into Parks Program
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
State Farm Insurance Agent Henry Rodriguez is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys with Insurance and Financial Services.
Local Insurance Agent Celebrates 10 Years of Service
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
A component of voter-approved Proposition 19 went into effect Thursday, April 1, that expands benefits for seniors, people with disabilities, and victims of disasters to transfer their property’s assessed value and tax base to another home of any value in California.
Expanded Homeowner Benefits Now in Effect
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 53 new deaths and 757 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,259 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Vaccine Eligibility Expands; SCV Totals 27,259 Cases
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
Valencia-based Triumph Foundation, a local nonprofit organization serving people with disabilities, took 25 participants with mobility impairments in January and February to experience adaptive snow skiing with United States Adaptive Recreation Center at Big Bear Mountain Ski Resort.
Skiers with Disabilities ‘Triumph’ on Slopes
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
A new report on the health of counties across the nation revealed the rate of premature death in Los Angeles County was lower than the rate of 41 of California’s 58 counties as well as the rate in over 90% of all counties in the United States.
National Report Releases Los Angeles County Health Ranking
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
A vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14 in Newhall prompted a SigAlert and stalled traffic Thursday morning.
SigAlert Issued on State Route 14 after Vehicle Catches Fire
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
P-78 Found Dead Near San Francisquito Creek
Today in SCV History (April 1)
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
Pete Knight
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
New Study Shows Pfizer Vaccine Protects Young Teens From COVID-19
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
L.A. Business Journal Nominates SCV Chamber for Nonprofit, Corporate Citizenship Award
%d bloggers like this: