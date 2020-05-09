Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
|
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
|
Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District has received a $4,750 grant award from the California Arts Council to fund an arts integration program.
|
The temperature hit the mid-90s while about 75 men walked the yard at Pitchess Detention Center.
|
By simply scanning a QR code located at the table guests will be able to view menu options and place orders from their own device
|
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Saturday, May 9, in the following areas:
|
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
|
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
|
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
|
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
|
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
|
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
|
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
|
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
|
When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, public health experts agree that being able to figure out via contact tracing who might have contracted the virus plays a vital role.
|
Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.
|
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
|
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
|
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
|
With a recent victory over environmentalists in tow, the Trump administration was back in federal court again Thursday arguing it could continue boosting water to California farmers without harming salmon despite the state careening toward another drought.
|
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
