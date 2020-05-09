Doctors vs. Politicians | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Doctors are judged by decision-making. If poor, you are sued or lose your license. If good, you receive a genuine “thank you.”

A patient visits his physician: “I have a stomachache after eating clams last night.” He is quickly sent home after a cursory exam with a diagnosis of “gastroenteritis,” then returns 5 hours later in cardiac arrest and is placed on life support. Poor decision making.

Good decision making comes after numerous questions, a through physical exam, evaluating and interpreting ordered tests, then making a diagnosis. It is based on organized training, experience, and continuous up-to-date education.

Likewise, politicians should be judged by policymaking. This extends into healthcare with the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, we medically see unorganized federal policymaking. Some of it is controversial, much of it is without oversight, and there is an absence of an effective supply chain. Poor policymaking.

Without good politician policymaking, medical decision-making is suffering.

Politicians can’t be sued for malpractice or lose their license. And as you know, they rarely are held accountable. With time, history will judge the policymaking of present-day politicians.

Hopefully by then, the country will not be on life support.

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.