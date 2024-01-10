header image

The 18th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
| Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024
blood drive

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels and now faces an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks distributions of some of the most transfused blood types have been limited to Los Angeles County area hospitals. The American Red Cross need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

First responders have answered the call to roll up their sleeves and help save lives. Los Angeles Police and Fire Chiefs have announced, alongside Red Cross L.A., the 18th Annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition. Since 2007, L.A.’s first responders have rolled up their sleeves for a friendly competition to help boost the blood supply by recruiting donors.

Southern California first responders’ top priority is to help others in harm’s way. For the 18th year since 2007, first responders will further their commitment to helping others and saving lives by bolstering the community’s blood supply. During the Battle of the Badges blood drive, Los Angeles County law and public safety agencies compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors.

Angelenos can join the fun and friendly competition at locations throughout Southern California by donating at a Battle of the Badges blood drive between Jan. 3 and March 31. Everyone who donates at a Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

“The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels in recent weeks across the country,” said Joanne Nowlin, CEO of the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region. “First responders rolling up their sleeves to go above and beyond, helps ensure an adequate blood supply and inspires Angelenos to also donate and help save lives.”

More than 50,000 pints of blood have been donated in Southern California since the Battle of the Badges blood drive began in 2007 by Mahagony Thomas of the United States Probation Office. Together we can work toward our 2024 goal of collecting 3,000 units. Join Los Angeles Chief of Police, Michel R. Moore as we encourage community members and badge-carrying agencies to participate in the 2024 campaign.

“For 18 years, the Red Cross and first responders have come together to help save lives by sponsoring blood drives during the winter months. Battle of the Badges includes first responders, their families and community members. In the eyes of patients who rely on blood to keep them alive, you are true heroes. On behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, we thank you for your commitment,” said Michel R. Moore, Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upcoming Battle of the Badges blood donation opportunities Jan. 10 – March 31.

Santa Clarita

Jan. 29: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., In Memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 23803 McBean Parkway.

Granada Hills

Jan. 20: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Station 87 Granada Hills, 10124 Balboa Blvd.

Feb. 17: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Station 87 Granada Hills, 10124 Balboa Blvd.

March 23: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Station 87 Granada Hills, 10124 Balboa Blvd.

Mission Hills

Jan. 16: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., LAPD Mission Area, 11121 Sepulveda Blvd.

Palmdale

March 18: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Palmdale Regional Medical Center, 38600 Medical Center Drive.

These blood drives come as the Red Cross recovers from canceled drives due to severe weather across the country. Blood and platelet donors are needed now to ensure patient needs are met in the coming weeks.

Join the efforts to stand side by side with first responders and come out and donate blood during this annual lifesaving event. Make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter sponsor code BOB24.Those who come out to give at a Battle of the Badges blood drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire found at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.
