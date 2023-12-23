header image

1905 - County buys property to build Newhall Jail (now next to city's Old Town Newhall Library) [story]
Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors
| Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Because of the urgent need for blood donors the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Dec. 28.

The community blood drive will be held at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, Sycamore Rooms, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The blood drive will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will receive a long-sleeved YETI t-shirt.

Make a life-saving appointment today with the American Red Cross. Details and schedule at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-Red Cross. Your donation can make a difference.

Enter sponsor code SportsCenterSC or zip code or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

