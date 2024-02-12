American Red Cross Announces Santa Clarita Blood Drives

The American Red Cross urges Santa Clarita donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply for the month of February. The public can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App , or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types – especially type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.

As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals. While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate in recent weeks to combat a significant drop in the blood supply, more donors are needed now to ensure the blood supply remains ready for those in need of lifesaving medical procedures.

Don’t wait − make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org , downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App , or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. In thanks for helping, all who come to give in February will get a $20 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart .

Upcoming Santa Clarita blood donation opportunities Feb. 12-29:

Santa Clarita

2/13/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd

2/14/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave of the Oaks

2/19/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd

2/21/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave of the Oaks

2/22/2024: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd

2/24/2024: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave of the Oaks

2/28/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Ave of the Oaks

2/29/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Dr

Valencia

2/19/2024: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky

2/19/2024: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday . About the American Red Cross:The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disaster; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media. # # #

